EXCLUSIVE: Is This Concept the Future of the In-Store Deli?

Progressive Grocer talks with Boar’s Head and DeCicco & Sons about the new Pinnacle Deli experience
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Sleepy Hollow Pinnacle Deli
This Pinnacle Deli space at a DeCicco & Sons in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., has become a store attraction, the owners report.

The retail deli has long been an in-store destination and point of differentiation, but a new merchandising concept is taking that department to the next level – one might say a peak level. Boar's Head Brand has created a space dubbed the “Pinnacle Deli” that combines technology and culinary experiences that deliver on convenience, flavor and personalization.

Boar’s Head has installed such spaces at a Kroger store in Cincinnati and at two DeCicco & Sons locations in Sleepy Hollow and Eastchester, N.Y. The displays are truly multi-sensory, providing a visually appealing aesthetic, easy touchscreen ordering and aromas from fire-roasted and cold-smoked meats.

The Boar’s Head teams designed the Pinnacle Deli areas to include features like browsable shopping walls that present the brand’s premium meats and cheeses in an inviting way; flexible ordering options that include in-person service and ordering kiosks; and scan-to-slice technology available from mobile apps. In addition to the proverbial bells and whistles that lend a bit of theater to the deli, the product offering includes traditional favorites as well as innovations like fire-roasted meats and cold-smoked sandwiches.

Dale Foster, managing director of innovation at Boar’s Head, explained the impetus behind the concept in a recent interview with Progressive Grocer. “The Pinnacle Deli truly represents the best of what a delicatessen can be today. We designed every detail with both the consumer and the deli associate in mind. When we set out to create it, we asked a simple question: ‘What would happen if we reimagined the service deli as a 'north star,' a pinnacle that amplified the very best and alleviated the worst consumer experiences?’,” he said. “The result is a deli that consistently delivers on that vision.”

cold smoke
The Pinnacle Deli includes a feature for grocers to add distinct smoky flavor to made-to-order sandwiches.

The enhanced shopper experience is centered on unique experiences and tailored convenience, Foster added. “Beyond simply meeting consumers' needs, we specifically designed the Pinnacle Deli to inspire and create a sense of wonder and discovery. Imagine the vibrant displays of artisan cheeses you might not have encountered before, or the tempting aromas of freshly prepared, chef-inspired meals ready for a quick and elevated dinner. The 'eatertainment' comes from these sensory experiences and the joy of finding something new and exciting within a familiar space, transforming a routine shopping trip into a delightful culinary adventure,” he said.

Practicality is built into the displays as well, since shoppers have distinct preferences and priorities when it comes to deli meats and cheeses. 

“We consistently heard from consumers about the need for more flexibility in the in-store slicing deli ordering process. That's why, at the Pinnacle Deli, customers can choose their preferred way to order: the personal touch of in-person service, the speed of in-store kiosks, or the convenience of mobile ordering featuring proprietary scan-to-slice technology,” Foster noted. “This ensures they get the exact product they want, customized down to their preferred slice thickness, offering a truly personalized experience.”

[RELATED: How Dairy, Deli and Bakery Are Reinventing the Perimeter Store]

The most recent Pinnacle Deli was unveiled at the DiCicco & Sons store in Sleepy Hollow in March. Foster said that the independent grocer has been strong partner for the concept. 

“John DeCicco and his team have been fantastic partners in bringing the Pinnacle Deli to life at Sleepy Hollow," Foster shared. "The entire DeCicco's team shares our commitment to pushing past long-standing boundaries and finding new ways to delight deli shoppers. They haven't been afraid to dream big and advocate for meaningful changes to the shopper experience, which has been invaluable to this project's success.'"

culinary theater
A hallmark of the Boar's Head Pinnacle Deli at stores like DeCicco & Sons is the sense of culinary theatre.

At DeCicco & Sons, VP Chris DeCicco reported that the Pinnacle Deli has indeed enhanced the shopper experience. “Right away, it's clear how aesthetically pleasing the department is. The screens throughout the store and within the department are intentionally eye-catching and encourage customer interaction,” he told PG. “Customers are often drawn to touch the screen out of curiosity if they’ve never used it before. While there can be some initial hesitation due to concerns about customization or accuracy, the system’s ease of use quickly becomes apparent. The more customers engage with it, the more they discover its impressive adaptability, customization, and personalization features.”

At a time of intense competition across the omnichannel, DeCicco – the son of founder John DeCicco – said that such concepts help independent retailers stand out and gain loyalty.  

“Our customers shop at DeCicco & Sons for a reason: they prioritize the best of the best," he explained. "Whether it's the quality of the food, the variety of products, or the convenience and excellence of the overall shopping experience, our customers expect greatness from DeCicco’s. Our outstanding deli displays are no exception. Customers are thrilled to have yet another reason to shop at our store. The ease and flexibility it provides truly sets us apart and contributes to the exceptional shopping experience we’re so well known for."

Beyond elevating shopper experiences, the space has also operational efficiencies. “Our employees are also happy with the new deli setup. Our team members take great pride in their work and excel in their craft, regardless of the department. The opportunity to help develop such a state-of-the-art deli is both exciting and rewarding,” DeCicco said.

Meanwhile, Boar’s Head is working with retailers to transform other in-store delis. 

“’Why hasn't anyone done this before?’ is one of my favorite consumer reactions, and we've heard it dozens of times at each Pinnacle Deli we've opened,” remarked Foster. “Every Pinnacle Deli is a unique combination, created in partnership with our most innovative retailer partners, and each one has its own 'flavor' and 'soul.' But what they all do is delight consumers in new ways. We're incredibly excited to see what the next Pinnacle experience brings to life.”

