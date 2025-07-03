EXCLUSIVE: Is This Concept the Future of the In-Store Deli?

At DeCicco & Sons, VP Chris DeCicco reported that the Pinnacle Deli has indeed enhanced the shopper experience. “Right away, it's clear how aesthetically pleasing the department is. The screens throughout the store and within the department are intentionally eye-catching and encourage customer interaction,” he told PG. “Customers are often drawn to touch the screen out of curiosity if they’ve never used it before. While there can be some initial hesitation due to concerns about customization or accuracy, the system’s ease of use quickly becomes apparent. The more customers engage with it, the more they discover its impressive adaptability, customization, and personalization features.”

At a time of intense competition across the omnichannel, DeCicco – the son of founder John DeCicco – said that such concepts help independent retailers stand out and gain loyalty.

“Our customers shop at DeCicco & Sons for a reason: they prioritize the best of the best," he explained. "Whether it's the quality of the food, the variety of products, or the convenience and excellence of the overall shopping experience, our customers expect greatness from DeCicco’s. Our outstanding deli displays are no exception. Customers are thrilled to have yet another reason to shop at our store. The ease and flexibility it provides truly sets us apart and contributes to the exceptional shopping experience we’re so well known for."

Beyond elevating shopper experiences, the space has also operational efficiencies. “Our employees are also happy with the new deli setup. Our team members take great pride in their work and excel in their craft, regardless of the department. The opportunity to help develop such a state-of-the-art deli is both exciting and rewarding,” DeCicco said.

Meanwhile, Boar’s Head is working with retailers to transform other in-store delis.

“’Why hasn't anyone done this before?’ is one of my favorite consumer reactions, and we've heard it dozens of times at each Pinnacle Deli we've opened,” remarked Foster. “Every Pinnacle Deli is a unique combination, created in partnership with our most innovative retailer partners, and each one has its own 'flavor' and 'soul.' But what they all do is delight consumers in new ways. We're incredibly excited to see what the next Pinnacle experience brings to life.”