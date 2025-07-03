IFT Launches New R&D Tools for Food Manufacturers

IFT is offering a new AI platform to help food companies bring new products to market.

As it prepares for at its upcoming IFT FIRST event in Chicago, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) announced that it has created an AI-powered R&D tool for product developers.

The CoDeveloper platform was developed by IFT’s food scientists and uses AI to provide manufacturers with the organization’s research and published content. Features include a GenAI “co-scientists,” advanced formulation tools for iterative development and reverse engineering.

[RELATED: Tracking Trends at the Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC]

“The food system is evolving rapidly, and IFT is uniquely positioned for this moment,” said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. “With more than eight decades of supporting scientific leadership and a global community of experts behind us, CoDeveloper is our bold response to the urgent need for smarter, faster R&D tools, and it reflects our commitment to shaping the future of food through trusted science and information.”

IFT First, held July 12-16, features sessions on hot topics such as AI, food additives in the wake of the current regulatory environment, GLP-1 agonists, sustainable packaging and the growing demand for salt and sugar reduction. Among other presenters, the conference will feature leaders from CPGs including PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, WK Kellogg Co. and Mars, Inc.

Established in 1939, IFT brings together professionals including producers and product developers, innovators and researchers across food, nutrition, and public health to help create a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious and accessible.