Target, Trader Joe’s See Varying Success With Exclusive Product Drops

On the flip side, Placer took a look at foot traffic numbers for Target’s recent exclusive Kate Spade collection drop, which told a bit of a different story. In-store visitation on launch day, which fell on Saturday, April 12, was down 6.8% compared to the release day of last year’s collaboration with designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Foot traffic was also down 3% compared to the launch day of the retailer’s 2023 collaboration with Agua Bendita, Rhode and Fe Noel.

While general foot traffic numbers paint a less compelling story for Target’s exclusive product drop, Fontaine noted that the median household income of Target’s captured market in the month of April saw a minor but significant increase.

These case studies point to the fact that exclusive products and limited runs can be a worthy gamble for retailers looking to garner consumer enthusiasm and also gain incremental sales.

“As retailers grapple with how to provide value to consumers amidst economic uncertainty, these offerings provide a new incentive for shoppers to visit that isn’t solely focused on price,” wrote Lafontaine. “Consumers may indeed perceive limited runs to be higher quality, more valuable or worth the extra investment. The concept of manufactured scarcity isn’t new in retail, but it continues to take on new forms as the consumer and industry evolve.”