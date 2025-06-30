 Skip to main content

Target, Trader Joe’s See Varying Success With Exclusive Product Drops

Placer.ai looks at foot traffic behind recent limited-time offerings
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
TJ Boston
Trader Joe's created a customer frenzy with the April launch of its popular mini tote bags.

While the virality of Trader Joe’s popular mini tote certainly got people talking, did that translate to more customers through the door for the popular retailer? It did, according to recent findings from location intelligence firm Placer.ai, though other retailers like Target have seen varying success with similar exclusive product launches.

When Trader Joe’s released its new pastel-handled mini totes on April 8, in-store visits skyrocketed 21.2% compared to a year-to-date Tuesday average. Placer also found that foot traffic outpaced the Sept. 18, 2024, mini tote release by 13.7%.

“The success of the program may stem in part from Trader Joe’s strong appeal to consumer segments heavily influenced by social media,” wrote Elizabeth Lafontaine, director of research at Placer.ai. “In April 2025, the chain saw a higher penetration among ‘Educated Urbanites’ and ‘Young Professionals’ compared to the wider grocery industry – two groups that would be heavily clued into viral product trends.”

On the flip side, Placer took a look at foot traffic numbers for Target’s recent exclusive Kate Spade collection drop, which told a bit of a different story. In-store visitation on launch day, which fell on Saturday, April 12, was down 6.8% compared to the release day of last year’s collaboration with designer Diane Von Furstenberg. Foot traffic was also down 3% compared to the launch day of the retailer’s 2023 collaboration with Agua Bendita, Rhode and Fe Noel.

While general foot traffic numbers paint a less compelling story for Target’s exclusive product drop, Fontaine noted that the median household income of Target’s captured market in the month of April saw a minor but significant increase.

These case studies point to the fact that exclusive products and limited runs can be a worthy gamble for retailers looking to garner consumer enthusiasm and also gain incremental sales.

“As retailers grapple with how to provide value to consumers amidst economic uncertainty, these offerings provide a new incentive for shoppers to visit that isn’t solely focused on price,” wrote Lafontaine. “Consumers may indeed perceive limited runs to be higher quality, more valuable or worth the extra investment. The concept of manufactured scarcity isn’t new in retail, but it continues to take on new forms as the consumer and industry evolve.”

