Vallarta Supermarkets Brings Digital Media to Its Aisles
Quad is a marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients, including industry-leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals.
"For 40 years, innovation at Vallarta has started with a simple question: How can we better serve our neighbors?" said Steve Netherton, chief information officer and VP of continuous improvement at Vallarta Supermarkets. "In-Store Connect gives us an effective tool to communicate our unique products and potential savings to shoppers while opening new opportunities for brands to engage with the communities we serve in meaningful, measurable ways."
According to recent research from The Harris Poll and Quad, 88% of consumers say, "It's easy to remember physical store experiences that go out of their way to engage customers."
As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.