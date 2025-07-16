Vallarta Supermarkets Brings Digital Media to Its Aisles

California-based Vallarta Supermarkets has joined Quad/Graphics Inc.'s In-Store Connect retail media network.

The partnership brings strategically located digital signage into an initial 15 Vallarta stores starting this summer, enhancing the shopper experience and giving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands a new way to engage with the Latin grocery chain’s loyal, high-frequency shoppers at the point of purchase.

Digital signage in high-traffic areas of the stores will spotlight CPG brands, local products, special promotions, and Vallarta’s fresh, authentic foods. In-Store Connect kiosks, shelf screens, freezer-aisle screens and vertical banners will be integrated into the existing store infrastructure. All messaging will run in both English and Spanish.

"In-Store Connect is the retail media network of choice for mid-market grocers and CPG marketers who want to connect with shoppers at scale," said SVP of Retail Solutions Kevin Bridgewater at Sussex, Wis.-based Quad. "This partnership with Vallarta expands our network and gives brands more opportunities to convert shopper attention into action, right in the aisle."