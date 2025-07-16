 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Brings Digital Media to Its Aisles

Quad's In-Store Connect kiosks, shelf screens, freezer-aisle screens and vertical banners to be integrated into West Coast grocer's existing store infrastructure
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Vallarta North Hollywood Gracias for Shopping Carousel
Vallarta is creating immersive experiences that deepen shopper loyalty and build lasting connections between consumers, brands and stores.

California-based Vallarta Supermarkets has joined Quad/Graphics Inc.'s In-Store Connect retail media network.

The partnership brings strategically located digital signage into an initial 15 Vallarta stores starting this summer, enhancing the shopper experience and giving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands a new way to engage with the Latin grocery chain’s loyal, high-frequency shoppers at the point of purchase.

Digital signage in high-traffic areas of the stores will spotlight CPG brands, local products, special promotions, and Vallarta’s fresh, authentic foods. In-Store Connect kiosks, shelf screens, freezer-aisle screens and vertical banners will be integrated into the existing store infrastructure. All messaging will run in both English and Spanish.

"In-Store Connect is the retail media network of choice for mid-market grocers and CPG marketers who want to connect with shoppers at scale," said SVP of Retail Solutions Kevin Bridgewater at Sussex, Wis.-based Quad. "This partnership with Vallarta expands our network and gives brands more opportunities to convert shopper attention into action, right in the aisle."

Quad is a marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients, including industry-leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals.

"For 40 years, innovation at Vallarta has started with a simple question: How can we better serve our neighbors?" said Steve Netherton, chief information officer and VP of continuous improvement at Vallarta Supermarkets. "In-Store Connect gives us an effective tool to communicate our unique products and potential savings to shoppers while opening new opportunities for brands to engage with the communities we serve in meaningful, measurable ways."

According to recent research from The Harris Poll and Quad, 88% of consumers say, "It's easy to remember physical store experiences that go out of their way to engage customers."

As of 2025, Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta operates stores throughout California’s Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties, employing more than 8,000 team members. The company is No. 85 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

