The Chilling Effect of Weight-Loss Meds

A new report from Big Chalk shows that 11.2% of U.S. adults are currently on GLP-1s and another 8.3% saying they plan to start within 12 months.

Here’s a dose of reality: The growing use of GLP-1 medications is causing a shift in consumer eating habits and, consequently, in grocery product sales. New research shows that a growing number of shoppers taking such weight-loss drugs are buying and consuming items in different ways.

According to a recently-released report from Chicago-based marketing analytics company Big Chalk, GLP-1 usage has already slashed U.S. grocery and food product spending by $6.5 billion. The report points out that today’s GLP-1 adoption levers have resulted in grocery volume losses of 1.2% to 2.9%, depending on the category.

[RELATED: Nutritious Snacking Ideas]

To that point, some segments are more affected than others. Big Chalk found that users of this kind of weight loss drugs are 65% more likely than non-users to buy smaller packs of cold cereal, 48.5% more likely to purchase smaller packs of lunchmeats and 36.6% more likely to opt for smaller-sized soft drinks.

Moreover, this is the tip of what might be a bigger iceberg, as these prescriptions seem more like a longer-term trend than a fad: Big Chalk’s report noted that another 8.2% of U.S. adults are planning to start these prescriptions within the next year.

“We do see a real impact on volumes now,” Rick Miller, partner and marketing effectiveness practice lead at Big Chalk, told Progressive Grocer. “This causes a whole different thing in CPG. For years, it was about ‘How many ounces of product can I put into a pack to give consumers the best value?’ and now, consumers are saying, ‘I don’t necessarily want that.’”

Accordingly, he said, brands and retailers need to rethink assortment, pricing and promotion for people who are consuming less of a wide range of products.