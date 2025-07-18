The Chilling Effect of Weight-Loss Meds

(Source: Big Chalk, July 2025)
The GLP-1 effect is underscored by Amanda Oren, VP of industry strategy for grocery at RELEX Solutions, a provider of a unified supply chain and retail-planning platform: “GLP-1’s have had a massive effect in categories like cereal, chocolate and candies, and it’s not slowing down or going away, from what I’ve seen,” she said in a recent interview with PG.
She agrees that the percentage of consumers is likely to grow and to continue to shape sales dynamics. “So many people are starting to explore these medications,” Oren observed.
CPGs and retailers have been responding to the dietary behaviors and will have to do so in the future, Oren adds. “While these trends have been developing since 2024, they continue to be a driving force in the grocery landscape, leading to adaptations from both retailers and food manufacturers. For example, grocers are starting to adapt by adjusting ready-meal offerings to include more protein and vegetables, stocking more protein-enhanced beverages, and featuring products that help manage GLP-1 side effects, such as gum for nausea,” she said.
CPGs have also updated their portfolios in response to the movement. Last year, Nestlé launched a line of frozen food called Vital Pursuit, intended to be a companion for GLP-1 weight loss medication users and others focused on weight management.
This month, Kate Farms introduced its first shake for consumers seeking high-protein nutrition support on their health and weight loss journeys. The product was developed with input from GLP-1 users and health care experts.
In May, Danone announced that it is acquiring a majority stake in Kate Farms. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our science-based and patient-centered approach to specialized nutrition, and it marks another important milestone in Danone’s 125-year Specialized Nutrition history. Kate Farms’ innovative medical nutrition products expand our offerings, enhance our ability to provide better solutions for people with wide-ranging health needs, and support healthier lives, both in the U.S. and globally,” said Shane Grant, Danone Group deputy CEO and CEO Americas.