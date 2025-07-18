 Skip to main content

The Chilling Effect of Weight-Loss Meds

Progressive Grocer talks with analysts about fresh research affirming the impact of GLP-1 medications on grocery product sales
Lynn Petrak
A new report from Big Chalk shows that 11.2% of U.S. adults are currently on GLP-1s and another 8.3% saying they plan to start within 12 months.

Here’s a dose of reality: The growing use of GLP-1 medications is causing a shift in consumer eating habits and, consequently, in grocery product sales. New research shows that a growing number of shoppers taking such weight-loss drugs are buying and consuming items in different ways.

According to a recently-released report from Chicago-based marketing analytics company Big Chalk, GLP-1 usage has already slashed U.S. grocery and food product spending by $6.5 billion. The report points out that today’s GLP-1 adoption levers have resulted in grocery volume losses of 1.2% to 2.9%, depending on the category.

To that point, some segments are more affected than others. Big Chalk found that users of this kind of weight loss drugs are 65% more likely than non-users to buy smaller packs of cold cereal, 48.5% more likely to purchase smaller packs of lunchmeats and 36.6% more likely to opt for smaller-sized soft drinks. 

Moreover, this is the tip of what might be a bigger iceberg, as these prescriptions seem more like a longer-term trend than a fad: Big Chalk’s report noted that another 8.2% of U.S. adults are planning to start these prescriptions within the next year.

“We do see a real impact on volumes now,” Rick Miller, partner and marketing effectiveness practice lead at Big Chalk, told Progressive Grocer. “This causes a whole different thing in CPG. For years, it was about ‘How many ounces of product can I put into a pack to give consumers the best value?’ and now, consumers are saying, ‘I don’t necessarily want that.’” 

Accordingly, he said, brands and retailers need to rethink assortment, pricing and promotion for people who are consuming less of a wide range of products.

Big Chalk
(Source: Big Chalk, July 2025)

The GLP-1 effect is underscored by Amanda Oren, VP of industry strategy for grocery at RELEX Solutions, a provider of a unified supply chain and retail-planning platform: “GLP-1’s have had a massive effect in categories like cereal, chocolate and candies, and it’s not slowing down or going away, from what I’ve seen,” she said in a recent interview with PG.

She agrees that the percentage of consumers is likely to grow and to continue to shape sales dynamics. “So many people are starting to explore these medications,” Oren observed.

CPGs and retailers have been responding to the dietary behaviors and will have to do so in the future, Oren adds. “While these trends have been developing since 2024, they continue to be a driving force in the grocery landscape, leading to adaptations from both retailers and food manufacturers. For example, grocers are starting to adapt by adjusting ready-meal offerings to include more protein and vegetables, stocking more protein-enhanced beverages, and featuring products that help manage GLP-1 side effects, such as gum for nausea,” she said.

CPGs have also updated their portfolios in response to the movement. Last year, Nestlé launched a line of frozen food called Vital Pursuit, intended to be a companion for GLP-1 weight loss medication users and others focused on weight management.

This month, Kate Farms introduced its first shake for consumers seeking high-protein nutrition support on their health and weight loss journeys. The product was developed with input from GLP-1 users and health care experts.

In May, Danone announced that it is acquiring a majority stake in Kate Farms. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our science-based and patient-centered approach to specialized nutrition, and it marks another important milestone in Danone’s 125-year Specialized Nutrition history. Kate Farms’ innovative medical nutrition products expand our offerings, enhance our ability to provide better solutions for people with wide-ranging health needs, and support healthier lives, both in the U.S. and globally,” said Shane Grant, Danone Group deputy CEO and CEO Americas.

