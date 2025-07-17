UNFI Honors Grocery Retailers at 2025 Holiday and Winter Selling Show

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by UNFI as part of their Circle of Excellence Awards,” noted David Hinojosa, COO of Santa Clarita, Calif.-based Vallarta Supermarkets. “This recognition is a reflection of the entire Vallarta team and the passion they bring to every part of our business – from merchandising and marketing to customer experience and community impact. We’re proud to serve our communities, and this award inspires us to keep striving for excellence. Thank you to UNFI for celebrating the work we do, and to our entire Vallarta family for making it possible.”

The show connected grocery retailers with a wide range of supplier brands ahead of the year’s biggest selling season, bringing together more than 5,300 attendees, including almost 2,200 UNFI retail customer representatives and more than 900 supplier brands in the natural, organic, fresh, specialty and conventional grocery product categories. Exhibitors displayed thousands of unique items, among them exclusive, on-trend and seasonal offerings, and 50-plus new-to-market products.

UNFI honored East region Circle of Excellence winners during its Spring and Summer Selling Show earlier this year in Orlando, Fla.

In Las Vegas, UNFI also hosted its signature Pitch Slam competition, which gives emerging suppliers in the company’s UpNext program the chance to present their products to a live audience of their peers and retail buyers.

Additionally, during the show, UNFI showcased such solutions as the UNFI Media Network’s Audience Optimizer, which helps retailers create smarter promotions and sharper targeting while maximizing their return on advertising spend, and AI-Powered Loss Prevention, a surveillance-integrated capability that, according to the company, has helped retailers drive up to 60% shrink reduction. This service is particularly useful during the holiday season, when many retailers see an uptick in loss, UNFI added.

UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Show for the East region will take place July 29-31 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, in Uncasville, Conn.

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.