Whole Foods Market to Open Virginia Store in August

On the opening morning of Whole Foods Market’s new Reston, Va., store, Northern Virginia Food Rescue will receive a food donation as part of the grocer’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods Program.

Whole Foods Market will open a new 46,711-square-foot store, located at 1861 Fountain Drive in Reston, Va., on Aug. 6. Adjacent to Reston Town Center, the store is a relocation of the existing Reston store at 11660 Plaza America Drive, which has served the area since 1996. The new store will open at 8:00 a.m. on opening day, with regular store hours of 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily.

The new Reston store, which has almost double the square footage of the previous location, will feature expanded café seating and a full-service coffee bar. The location product assortment will offer more than 400 local items from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., sourced with the aid of Daniela D’Ambrosio, forager for local and emerging brands at the company.

