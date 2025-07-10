Whole Foods Market to Open Virginia Store in August
Among the additional features of the relocated Reston store are:
- A range of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce, plus offerings from more than nine local farms.
- A specialty department dedicated to spotlighting area cheesemakers and artisan producers. The cheese counter is overseen by trained cheesemongers who can offer recommendations for various occasions.
- A curated grocery section packed with exclusive brand favorites and local products.
- A full-service seafood counter featuring only sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed seafood and a large selection of ready-to-cook seafood, including local selections.
- A full-service meat counter with butchers available to cut steaks and poultry to order, with local options to choose from.
- Extensive selection of more than 220 craft beers and more than 530 wines, including local brands.
- A prepared food department serving up hot food and salads, pizza, made-to-order sandwiches, and sushi rolled fresh daily.
- A full-service coffee bar brewing a variety of roasts and creating made-to-order seasonal and everyday tea and coffee beverages.
- A bakery department offering bread baked in house as well as such everyday favorites as Whole Foods Market’s Berry Chantilly Cake and brown butter cookies. The department also carries a wide variety of special diet and gluten-free items, with local products available.
- A Whole Body department with a large assortment of wellness, beauty and lifestyle items, among them local options
On opening morning, customers will be offered complimentary coffee and bites from Cafe Kreyol and bites from Whisked by Jenna. The first 300 customers in line will get a custom tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon with offers up to $100 off.
Additionally, Northern Virginia Food Rescue will receive a food donation as part of Whole Foods’ Nourishing Our Neighborhoods Program. Through this program, the nonprofit earlier received a van to enhance the operational capabilities of local food rescue organizations, facilitating the efficient transport of food from surplus locations to areas in need. Whole Foods will also donate to area organizations Cornerstones and Anna Sudha Community Kitchens.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 540 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.