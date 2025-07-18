Value-Focused Grocers Outpace Rivals in Foot Traffic

Recent consumer insights have revealed a growing appetite for products that offer value, and this demand from shoppers could be a key factor benefiting ALDI, Trader Joe’s and Lidl, leading to gains in foot traffic.

A new report from Placer.ai revealed that the three grocers, each with a focus on selling private label products, outpaced the broader grocery segment’s first-half store visits. ALDI saw year-over-year visits increase 7.1%, Trader Joe’s was up 11.9% and Lidl grew 4.9%. The grocery segment as a whole grew 1.5%.

“The grocery segment has never been more competitive, and ALDI, Trader Joe’s and Lidl have consistently emerged as top players,” Placer.ai wrote in its report. “The three chains share similarities: all offer a limited assortment of groceries and tend to operate at lower price points. However, each one is carving out its own distinct path to growth.”

The continued growth in store visits at ALDI comes as the Batavia, Ill.-based grocer moves forward toward its target of 800 new stores by 2028. As year-over-year visits grow, so too do average visits per location.

Average visits per store were 1.6% higher than 2024, 17.4% higher than 2023 and 26.7% higher than 2022. Placer.ai said these figures show that ALDI’s new stores are being met by sustained and growing shopper interest and are not cannibalizing foot traffic from existing stores.