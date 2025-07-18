Value-Focused Grocers Outpace Rivals in Foot Traffic
Trader Joe’s is taking a far less aggressive approach to its store expansion but continues to grow selectively. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S., its home state of California accounts for more than one-third of its stores. Facing competition from the likes of Safeway, Ralphs, Vons and Smart & Final, among others, Trader Joe’s continues to attract shoppers.
Placer.ai figures show Trader Joe’s visit share growth has grown from 13.2% in the first half of 2019 to 15.7% in the first half of 2025. The four aforementioned grocers have seen their respective visit share hold steady or decline slightly over the same period.
Lidl’s store expansion efforts are far more conservative than ALDI and Trader Joe’s, with the Arlington, Va.-based grocer focused on new store growth in the eastern portion of the United States. In recent years, the company has seen a shift in who shops their stores on a weekly basis.
Between 2019 and 2025, the chain grew its share of suburban, wealthy and older segments, while the share of visitors falling into the “Singles and Starters” demographic segment shrunk.
Lidl has been adding new stores in recent months, leaning into suburban markets while also opening stores in major cities. This strategy could indicate a desire to broaden its customer base and appeal to consumers living in urban areas.
This article was originally published in sister brand Store Brands.