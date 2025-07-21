NestFresh, an established leader in humane and ethical egg farming, has launched its Humanely Hatched packaging, which the company describes as “a bold step forward in transparency and animal welfare.” The refreshed cartons highlight NestFresh’s industry-first use of in-ovo sexing technology in the United States, an innovation now backed by Certified Humane verification. Humanely Hatched is NestFresh’s proprietary consumer-facing brand for eggs sourced exclusively from hens hatched through in-ovo technology known as Cheggy and developed by Agri Advanced Technologies. This process eliminates the need to incubate male eggs only for males to be hatched and euthanized on their first day of life. While the program is independently verified by Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC) under its Certified Humane standards, Humanely Hatched is owned and developed by NestFresh as part of its ongoing mission to lead the industry in ethical practices. The updated packaging also reflects NestFresh’s wider sustainability mission, employing fully recyclable materials and clearly communicating the animal welfare advancements behind the eggs. A dozen NestFresh Humanely Hatched Pasture Raised Large Free Range or Pasture Raised Eggs retails for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.99 per carton.