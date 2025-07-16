 Skip to main content

Gopuff Expands SNAP EBT Payment Options

Customers shopping on company’s website or store on Uber Eats can now check out using benefits
Bridget Goldschmidt
Gopuff Front Door Main Image
Gopuff customers across the country can now use SNAP EBT benefits to pay for groceries across various shopping channels, with all payments powered by Forage.

Instant-commerce platform Gopuff has expanded its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT payment options, enabling customers to check out using their SNAP benefits on both the Gopuff website and through the Uber Eats app. 

“With the ability to deliver fresh, affordable groceries straight to customers’ doors in as fast as 15 minutes, Gopuff is uniquely positioned to help improve food access through SNAP,” noted Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Since Gopuff began accepting SNAP benefits a few months ago, we’ve seen a great deal of SNAP orders coming from food deserts and areas with high concentrations of individuals with disabilities or seniors. Today, we’re proud to further expand access to Gopuff for SNAP recipients by allowing Gopuff purchases throughout our website and the Uber Eats app.” 

As of today, Gopuff customers across the country can use SNAP EBT benefits to pay for groceries across various shopping channels, with all payments powered by Forage. The move represents a new phase of Gopuff and Uber’s existing partnership, which began in 2021. 

“Expanding SNAP EBT payments across Uber Eats is a critical step in our mission to make food more accessible for everyone,” said Hashim Amin, Head of grocery and retail for North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “By enabling SNAP for Gopuff orders on our platform, we’re helping millions of Americans access fresh, affordable groceries — all within a few taps. This is more than convenience; it’s about using technology to break down barriers.” 

[RELATED: SNAP Key to Bolstering Retail Food Resilience in Low-Income Areas]

With the ability to deliver groceries as quickly as 15 minutes 24/7, and an affordable selection of high-quality food and produce, Gopuff is uniquely situated to help boost food access for millions of SNAP-eligible Americans. 

Early results from the company highlight the importance of online grocery delivery for SNAP recipients. From Jan. 1 to June 8, 2025:

  • 17% of Gopuff SNAP deliveries have been to customers living in food deserts
  • 25% of SNAP deliveries on Gopuff have been made to consumers living in census tracts with a higher rate of seniors
  • 55% of SNAP deliveries on Gopuff have been made to consumers living in census tracts with higher rates of people with disabilities 

Since introducing SNAP acceptance, Gopuff has discovered that SNAP customers place around two more orders each month than non-SNAP customers and check out with 62% more items per order, resulting in a 22% higher spend. Further, up to 15% of the platform’s daily new customers use SNAP on their first order.

“This expansion builds on the progress we’ve made powering SNAP payments within Gopuff's mobile app,” observed Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage, also based in San Francisco. “We’re proud to work closely with such a dedicated partner to ensure that more Americans can access the fresh, affordable food they deserve.”

Since 2019, Gopuff has teamed with Feeding America to support food banks across the United States, donating more than 1.1 million pounds of food last year. 

In related news, Uber Eats has also added Wegmans Food Markets and Family Dollar to its growing list of food retailers accepting SNAP EBT payment for purchases made on Uber Eats. The other banners on the list are 7-Eleven, ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s, Balducci’s, Cardenas Markets, Carrs, Cub Food, CVS, Dierbergs, Duane Reade, El Rancho Supermercado, El Super, Fairplay Foods, Fiesta Mart, Food Bazaar, Food Town, FoodMaxx, Giant Eagle, Harveys Supermarket, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, King’s Food Market, Los Altos Ranch Market, Lucky Supermarkets, Market District, Meijer, Morton Williams, Pavilions, Randall’s, Safeway, Save A Lot, Save Mart, Sedano’s, Shaw’s, Shoppers Food Warehouse, Smart & Final, Speedway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Star Market, Stew Leonard’s, Super King Markets, Superlo Foods, Tom Thumb, Tony’s Fresh Market Vons, Walgreens, Wegmans, and Winn-Dixie. As with Gopuff, the payments are processed by Forage.

For added convenience, Uber Eats customers can now browse through a broad selection of SNAP-enabled retailers and grocery items within the app with the new SNAP icon. As a way to offer greater value, the company will offer EBT cardholders no delivery fee on their first three SNAP-eligible orders. Additionally, eligible EBT cardholders can now receive a limited-time free trial of Uber One, which includes no delivery fee on all eligible food and groceries, plus other benefits, when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app. 

Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to deliver items quickly to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

