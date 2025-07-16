Gopuff Expands SNAP EBT Payment Options

Gopuff customers across the country can now use SNAP EBT benefits to pay for groceries across various shopping channels, with all payments powered by Forage.

Instant-commerce platform Gopuff has expanded its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT payment options, enabling customers to check out using their SNAP benefits on both the Gopuff website and through the Uber Eats app.

“With the ability to deliver fresh, affordable groceries straight to customers’ doors in as fast as 15 minutes, Gopuff is uniquely positioned to help improve food access through SNAP,” noted Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Since Gopuff began accepting SNAP benefits a few months ago, we’ve seen a great deal of SNAP orders coming from food deserts and areas with high concentrations of individuals with disabilities or seniors. Today, we’re proud to further expand access to Gopuff for SNAP recipients by allowing Gopuff purchases throughout our website and the Uber Eats app.”

As of today, Gopuff customers across the country can use SNAP EBT benefits to pay for groceries across various shopping channels, with all payments powered by Forage. The move represents a new phase of Gopuff and Uber’s existing partnership, which began in 2021.

“Expanding SNAP EBT payments across Uber Eats is a critical step in our mission to make food more accessible for everyone,” said Hashim Amin, Head of grocery and retail for North America at San Francisco-based Uber. “By enabling SNAP for Gopuff orders on our platform, we’re helping millions of Americans access fresh, affordable groceries — all within a few taps. This is more than convenience; it’s about using technology to break down barriers.”

[RELATED: SNAP Key to Bolstering Retail Food Resilience in Low-Income Areas]

With the ability to deliver groceries as quickly as 15 minutes 24/7, and an affordable selection of high-quality food and produce, Gopuff is uniquely situated to help boost food access for millions of SNAP-eligible Americans.