Gopuff Expands SNAP EBT Payment Options
Early results from the company highlight the importance of online grocery delivery for SNAP recipients. From Jan. 1 to June 8, 2025:
- 17% of Gopuff SNAP deliveries have been to customers living in food deserts
- 25% of SNAP deliveries on Gopuff have been made to consumers living in census tracts with a higher rate of seniors
- 55% of SNAP deliveries on Gopuff have been made to consumers living in census tracts with higher rates of people with disabilities
Since introducing SNAP acceptance, Gopuff has discovered that SNAP customers place around two more orders each month than non-SNAP customers and check out with 62% more items per order, resulting in a 22% higher spend. Further, up to 15% of the platform’s daily new customers use SNAP on their first order.
“This expansion builds on the progress we’ve made powering SNAP payments within Gopuff's mobile app,” observed Ofek Lavian, co-founder and CEO of Forage, also based in San Francisco. “We’re proud to work closely with such a dedicated partner to ensure that more Americans can access the fresh, affordable food they deserve.”
Since 2019, Gopuff has teamed with Feeding America to support food banks across the United States, donating more than 1.1 million pounds of food last year.
In related news, Uber Eats has also added Wegmans Food Markets and Family Dollar to its growing list of food retailers accepting SNAP EBT payment for purchases made on Uber Eats. The other banners on the list are 7-Eleven, ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s, Balducci’s, Cardenas Markets, Carrs, Cub Food, CVS, Dierbergs, Duane Reade, El Rancho Supermercado, El Super, Fairplay Foods, Fiesta Mart, Food Bazaar, Food Town, FoodMaxx, Giant Eagle, Harveys Supermarket, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, King’s Food Market, Los Altos Ranch Market, Lucky Supermarkets, Market District, Meijer, Morton Williams, Pavilions, Randall’s, Safeway, Save A Lot, Save Mart, Sedano’s, Shaw’s, Shoppers Food Warehouse, Smart & Final, Speedway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Star Market, Stew Leonard’s, Super King Markets, Superlo Foods, Tom Thumb, Tony’s Fresh Market Vons, Walgreens, Wegmans, and Winn-Dixie. As with Gopuff, the payments are processed by Forage.
For added convenience, Uber Eats customers can now browse through a broad selection of SNAP-enabled retailers and grocery items within the app with the new SNAP icon. As a way to offer greater value, the company will offer EBT cardholders no delivery fee on their first three SNAP-eligible orders. Additionally, eligible EBT cardholders can now receive a limited-time free trial of Uber One, which includes no delivery fee on all eligible food and groceries, plus other benefits, when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.
Founded in 2013, Gopuff uses proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to deliver items quickly to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.