Store Brands Continue to Siphon Market Share

As CPGs known for their roster of brands have hit some turbulence leading to M&A activity and bankruptcy filings, private label products continue to fare well among value-minded shoppers. Fresh data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) and insights firm Circana affirms that sales of store brand items outpaced sales of national brand products during the first half of 2025.

That research shows that store brand dollar sales surged nearly four times faster than national brands. According to PLMA’s latest e-scanner, private label dollar sales are up 4.4% year-over-year (YoY), versus the 1.1% pace for national brands. Within store brands, refrigerated food sales increased 10.5%, while beverages went up 4% and frozen foods and pet care items each increased 2%. In unit sales, store brands rose in eight of nine departments over the last 52 weeks.

Private label is getting a bigger share of the total sales pie, too. PLMA reports that the store brand’s market share is now 21.2%, with a unit share of 23.2%.

Many retailers have enhanced their store brand assortments this summer. Target Corp., for its part, recently listed some of its latest private label items, such as Favorite Day hot chili lime popcorn, Favorite Day peach cobbler ice cream and Good & Gather Strawberry Banana Yogurt Pouches, among many more.

Just before summer grilling season, Albertsons Cos., announced the addition of a Chef’s Counter own brand that includes ready-to-cook marinated meats.