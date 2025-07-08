Target Tops Trademark Filings Amid Private Label Growth
Currently, Target has more than 40 private brands that accounted for $31 billion in sales this past year.
Target is not alone in its efforts to file trademarks. In 2024, ALDI had 255 applications, Walmart had 211 applications, and Lidl had 177 applications. The motivating factors behind the trademark applications of the three were not clear, but the product assortments at ALDI and Lidl largely consist of private label products. Walmart, which carries a broad selection of national brands and own brands, has in recent years expanded its private label assortment with the most notable addition being its bettergoods own brand.
As of early July, Target's private label assortment has grown with the addition of its Good & Gather Collabs assortment, which is focused on developing products with renowned chefs. The first line of frozen pizzas and appetizers with James Beard Award-winning Chef Ann Kim hit stores in March. The brand was expanded in June with the debut of Carolina-style appetizers, snacks, and sauces developed with James Beard Award-winning Pitmaster Rodney Scott.
In April, Target debuted its Good Little Garden floral own brand. Offering more than 60 options across seasonal and everyday assortments of fresh, colorful blooms and plants, prices in the new assortment start at $6 for bouquets of fresh-cut roses, tulips, carnations and mixed flowers.
