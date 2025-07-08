Target Tops Trademark Filings Amid Private Label Growth

It's been tough sledding for Target the past couple of years as the retailer has seen sales lag behind those of key competitors.

But the shining star across the company has been the continued growth of its private label products, and the Minneapolis-based retailer earlier this year announced that more than 600 new items from its Good & Gather and Favorite Day owned brands would launch in 2025.

"New brands and brand refreshes are a key tool for helping us meet consumer needs," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with Target, said earlier this year.

The effort to expand its private label assortment is also a key factor in the retailer topping the list of companies filing trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). A recent report in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune revealed that Target has filed 525 applications with the USPTO in 2024, with a spokesperson for the retailer confirming the effort was focused mostly on private labels.