Pets, Babies Highlight Continued Growth With Associated Wholesale Grocers’ Best Choice Own Brand

Since its debut in 1985, Associated Wholesale Grocers’ (AWG) Best Choice private label has been a mainstay in the Kansas City, Kan.-based company’s own-brand portfolio, and today it includes a roster of more than 3,300 products.

With the candles having been recently blown out on the brand’s 40th-birthday cake, Best Choice is showing no signs of slowing down. Recently, the company’s AWG Brands division launched two new product lines that carry the Best Choice name: Pure Wonder by Best Choice in pets, and Hello World by Best Choice in baby care.

[RELATED: Value, Taste Key Drivers of Continued Private Label Growth]

The new collections are now available to AWG member retailers and feature a host of products that company officials tout as offering quality at value prices.

Store Brands (Progressive Grocer's sister brand) spoke with Emily Detwiler, VP of AWG Brands, and Cara Finger, marketing manager with AWG Brands, about the recent additions to the Best Choice brand.

Store Brands: What factors led to the development of Pure Wonder?

Emily Detwiler: There continues to be growth in the number of pets in households, and we knew this was an area we needed to reinvent and reinvest in for our retailers. There has also been a humanization of pets in recent years, and people are treating pets as part of the family. Those factors were part of what inspired us to create Pure Wonder. Given the emotional connection people have with their pets, we started playing with different names and brand positioning. We came up with a name that says every pet deserves the best, and we want to provide these furry and feathered family members with the nourishment and care they deserve. All of our products are backed by our 100% guarantee.

SB: Dogs and cats are the two biggest segments in the category, but what drove the decision to include products for birds?

ED: We already had bird food in our existing lineup sold under our Best Choice brand, and we wanted to continue that. We have had success with [bird] products before, so everything we had from our prior Best Choice lineup, we wanted to bring into the Pure Wonder brand.