Pets, Babies Highlight Continued Growth With Associated Wholesale Grocers’ Best Choice Own Brand

Emily Detwiler, Associated Wholesale Grocers’ AWG Brands
SB: The packaging is eye-catching and tells a clear story. It appears that a great deal of time was spent on packaging design.
ED: Yes, the packaging looks amazing. We wanted to make sure that the brand would stand out on shelf and give the appearance of a true brand. That links into the idea of us establishing an emotive connection with the Pure Wonder by Best Choice brand. We partnered with Daymon Design to do this, and we think they knocked it out of the park. We recently showed it to our retailer members, and they were very excited to have it on their shelves.
SB: When you look at the pet category as a whole, what opportunities do you see for future private label growth?
ED: I definitely think we’re going to see some strong growth in the category and feel Pure Wonder will breathe some new life into pet. The way we have created this brand, consumers are not as likely to switch once they are established with the brand. We have also taken steps on our packaging, our website and blog to create connections with pet parents. Our goal is to get into repeat purchases as Pure Wonder becomes their brand of choice.
SB: In addition to Pure Wonder, AWG also launched Hello World in the baby category. What were the motivating factors that drove the development and launch of the line?
Cara Finger: Through category research, we confirmed several important factors about the baby category that influenced our decision to develop and launch Hello World by Best Choice. We know that purchases in the baby category tend to be more emotional than other buying decisions, and shoppers are looking for products they can trust. Parents, especially first-time parents, want quality products while also balancing the new expenses that come with parenthood.
Technology, especially in diapers and training pants, has evolved. With all of these factors in mind, we wanted to establish a brand that serves as an expert in baby care with quality, advanced technology, while building upon the trust and value that comes with the Best Choice brand. With almost 30% of consumers buying private-brand diapers and almost 50% buying private-brand baby wipes, we know consumers are looking for private-brand products in this category.
SB: With the baby category dominated by major brands, what steps were taken to allow the products to stand out on shelf?
CF: A lot of care and consideration went into developing the name and packaging of Hello World by Best Choice. We want to communicate the quality of the products when customers read the packaging, and the pricing shows value to shoppers. Through an in-store signage package, online marketing content and digital coupons, we’ve created a suite of marketing and promotional support to help AWG member retailers.
As with all AWG Brands products, Hello World by Best Choice is backed by our 100% guarantee, so customers can try these new products at no risk. We stand behind this guarantee, because we are confident in the quality and value that Hello World by Best Choice will bring to shoppers.