Celebrity Brands Find a ‘Home’ at Dollar General
Home Valley will also include hydration items from Simply Belle by Simply Southern, Hydraflow, Nicole Miller and Manna Hydration, as well as Farberware flatware.
These brand partnerships in the Home Valley section support Dollar General’s growth strategy for driving sales in nonconsumable categories over the next three years.
“Dollar General is committed to offering our customers a constant flow of exciting industry brands that amplify the surprise element of our nonconsumable initiative,” said Johanna Blankush, SVP, general merchandising manager at Dollar General. “We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers while staying on top of the latest trends.”
Dollar General recently reported first-quarter earnings that included a 5.3% increase in net sales. Same-store sales also rose 2.4%, reflecting a 2.7% increase in average transaction amount and a 0.3% decrease in customer traffic.
Seasonal and home categories comps were at or above 3% during the quarter.
As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.