Celebrity Brands Find a ‘Home’ at Dollar General

Dollar General is elevating home style with the introduction of celebrity and name-brand products.

Dollar General Corp. has revamped its Home Valley section to include collections from renowned celebrities, designers and brands, including Kathy Ireland, Betseyville, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Simply Belle by Simply Southern, and Nicole Miller.

Launching this summer in more than 20,000 Dollar General stores, ki by kathy ireland offers a grandmillennial style collection of a dozen bedding and home items including waffle, jacquard, printed and faux fur throws; ribbed and jacquard blankets; comforter sets; quilts; and sheets. Throws start at $12, sheet sets at $15, and three-piece comforter sets at $35.

“Our brand philosophy of empowered living combines human rights advocacy with the support of millions of women and families who embrace our designs and products. With a shared commitment of serving the underserved, we are delighted to partner with Dollar General to offer affordable luxuries that will make a house truly feel like a home,” said Kathy Ireland, chair and CEO of kathy ireland brands.

An additional collection from Kathy Ireland is planned for this fall.

Joining Dollar General's celebrity collection are Betseyville seasonal throws and Beverly Hills Polo Club sheets. The product selection is designed to appeal to shoppers seeking quality items at affordable prices from recognizable national brands.