Celebrity Brands Find a ‘Home’ at Dollar General

Brand partnerships support discount retailer’s growth strategy for nonconsumable categories
Marian Zboraj
Dollar General Celeb Brands
Dollar General is elevating home style with the introduction of celebrity and name-brand products.

Dollar General Corp. has revamped its Home Valley section to include collections from renowned celebrities, designers and brands, including Kathy Ireland, Betseyville, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Simply Belle by Simply Southern, and Nicole Miller.

Launching this summer in more than 20,000 Dollar General stores, ki by kathy ireland offers a grandmillennial style collection of a dozen bedding and home items including waffle, jacquard, printed and faux fur throws; ribbed and jacquard blankets; comforter sets; quilts; and sheets. Throws start at $12, sheet sets at $15, and three-piece comforter sets at $35. 

“Our brand philosophy of empowered living combines human rights advocacy with the support of millions of women and families who embrace our designs and products. With a shared commitment of serving the underserved, we are delighted to partner with Dollar General to offer affordable luxuries that will make a house truly feel like a home,” said Kathy Ireland, chair and CEO of kathy ireland brands.

An additional collection from Kathy Ireland is planned for this fall.

Joining Dollar General's celebrity collection are Betseyville seasonal throws and Beverly Hills Polo Club sheets. The product selection is designed to appeal to shoppers seeking quality items at affordable prices from recognizable national brands.

Home Valley will also include hydration items from Simply Belle by Simply Southern, Hydraflow, Nicole Miller and Manna Hydration, as well as Farberware flatware.

These brand partnerships in the Home Valley section support Dollar General’s growth strategy for driving sales in nonconsumable categories over the next three years. 

“Dollar General is committed to offering our customers a constant flow of exciting industry brands that amplify the surprise element of our nonconsumable initiative,” said Johanna Blankush, SVP, general merchandising manager at Dollar General. “We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers while staying on top of the latest trends.”

Dollar General recently reported first-quarter earnings that included a 5.3% increase in net sales. Same-store sales also rose 2.4%, reflecting a 2.7% increase in average transaction amount and a 0.3% decrease in customer traffic. 

Seasonal and home categories comps were at or above 3% during the quarter. 

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

