Zupan’s Markets Celebrates 50 Years as a Family-Owned Staple in Portland

Oregon’s Zupan’s Markets is celebrating 50 years as Portland’s locally owned grocer. Since opening its doors in 1975, the Oregon-based independent retailer has become a popular destination for specialty groceries, gourmet ingredients and exceptional service.

Zupan’s Markets’ story began in 1975, when John Zupan, a grocery industry veteran with a deep passion for fresh produce, opened his first store. Over the years, Zupan’s Markets has expanded and evolved, shifting from traditional grocery formats to small markets that prioritize high-quality perishables, artisan goods and local flavors.

Today, under the leadership of John’s son Mike, Zupan’s operates three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego. The stores offer thoughtful sourcing, personalized service, in-house culinary creations and real partnerships with Pacific Northwest producers.

“For 50 years, Zupan’s Markets has been more than just a place to shop — it’s been part of the community fabric of our neighborhoods,” said President and CEO Mike Zupan. “We’re proud of our family’s legacy and deeply grateful for the customers, associates and partners who’ve supported us over the years. This milestone is as much theirs to celebrate as it is ours.”