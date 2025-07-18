 Skip to main content

Zupan’s Markets Celebrates 50 Years as a Family-Owned Staple in Portland

Oregon grocer marks golden anniversary with year-long celebration
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Portland, Ore.-based Zupan’s Markets is celebrating 50 years of being independently and family-owned.

Oregon’s Zupan’s Markets is celebrating 50 years as Portland’s locally owned grocer. Since opening its doors in 1975, the Oregon-based independent retailer has become a popular destination for specialty groceries, gourmet ingredients and exceptional service. 

Zupan’s Markets’ story began in 1975, when John Zupan, a grocery industry veteran with a deep passion for fresh produce, opened his first store. Over the years, Zupan’s Markets has expanded and evolved, shifting from traditional grocery formats to small markets that prioritize high-quality perishables, artisan goods and local flavors. 

Today, under the leadership of John’s son Mike, Zupan’s operates three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego. The stores offer thoughtful sourcing, personalized service, in-house culinary creations and real partnerships with Pacific Northwest producers. 

“For 50 years, Zupan’s Markets has been more than just a place to shop — it’s been part of the community fabric of our neighborhoods,” said President and CEO Mike Zupan. “We’re proud of our family’s legacy and deeply grateful for the customers, associates and partners who’ve supported us over the years. This milestone is as much theirs to celebrate as it is ours.”

Throughout 2025, Zupan’s will honor its golden anniversary with a year-long celebration of community, taste and tradition, featuring exclusive events, promotions and product releases designed to thank loyal customers. 

Anniversary highlights include:

  • 5 on the 5th: On the fifth of every month, Zupan’s will feature five deals on a variety of items, from classic grocery staples and local seasonal favorites to housemade specialties. Shoppers can visit www.zupans.com to sign up for their email list and be alerted about these specials.
  • The Z Cookie: A customer favorite for years, the iconic Z Cookie is expanding this year into two new products. This summer, Zupan’s Markets will introduce a take-and-bake pack, allowing customers to enjoy oven-fresh cookies at home. The gourmet market is also introducing a new Z Cookie ice cream, featuring vanilla bean ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cookie crumbles.
  • Cellar Dinners with Mike: Held in the exclusive Cellar Z private event space, these intimate dinners are hosted by Mike Zupan. Guests will enjoy seasonal menu items paired with wines from Mike’s personal collection.
  • “BubbleZ” is back: Zupan’s Markets’ fan-favorite “BubbleZ” event will return this November, offering a festive tasting of champagnes and other sparkling wines. Tickets are $150, with half the ticket price redeemable toward a purchase. Dates include Nov. 1 at the Burnside location and Nov. 8 at the Lake Oswego location. Both events are from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets will go on sale in September.
  • Zupan’s Markets x Durant Olive Mill: As part of its celebrations, Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Durant Olive Mill, Oregon’s only commercial producer of estate-milled extra-virgin olive oil. This exclusive 50th Anniversary EVOO is crafted from a premium blend of Frantoio, Arbequina and Koroneiki olives, harvested from Durant’s Dundee Hills estate and cold-pressed on-site in small batches to preserve freshness and flavor. Packaged in a commemorative bottle, this buttery oil is available on shelves now for a limited time.
