Zupan’s Markets Celebrates 50 Years as a Family-Owned Staple in Portland
Oregon grocer marks golden anniversary with year-long celebration
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Throughout 2025, Zupan’s will honor its golden anniversary with a year-long celebration of community, taste and tradition, featuring exclusive events, promotions and product releases designed to thank loyal customers.
Anniversary highlights include:
- 5 on the 5th: On the fifth of every month, Zupan’s will feature five deals on a variety of items, from classic grocery staples and local seasonal favorites to housemade specialties. Shoppers can visit www.zupans.com to sign up for their email list and be alerted about these specials.
- The Z Cookie: A customer favorite for years, the iconic Z Cookie is expanding this year into two new products. This summer, Zupan’s Markets will introduce a take-and-bake pack, allowing customers to enjoy oven-fresh cookies at home. The gourmet market is also introducing a new Z Cookie ice cream, featuring vanilla bean ice cream swirled with chocolate chip cookie crumbles.
- Cellar Dinners with Mike: Held in the exclusive Cellar Z private event space, these intimate dinners are hosted by Mike Zupan. Guests will enjoy seasonal menu items paired with wines from Mike’s personal collection.
- “BubbleZ” is back: Zupan’s Markets’ fan-favorite “BubbleZ” event will return this November, offering a festive tasting of champagnes and other sparkling wines. Tickets are $150, with half the ticket price redeemable toward a purchase. Dates include Nov. 1 at the Burnside location and Nov. 8 at the Lake Oswego location. Both events are from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets will go on sale in September.
- Zupan’s Markets x Durant Olive Mill: As part of its celebrations, Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Durant Olive Mill, Oregon’s only commercial producer of estate-milled extra-virgin olive oil. This exclusive 50th Anniversary EVOO is crafted from a premium blend of Frantoio, Arbequina and Koroneiki olives, harvested from Durant’s Dundee Hills estate and cold-pressed on-site in small batches to preserve freshness and flavor. Packaged in a commemorative bottle, this buttery oil is available on shelves now for a limited time.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement