Food City Boosts In-Store Retail Media

Food City is partnering with Grocery TV to add retail media-enabled screens to more than 140 of its stores across Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. The partnership will enable Food City to deliver real-time, relevant promotions that enhance the shopping experience when and where it matters most to shoppers.

Grocery TV screens have been installed at entrances and front-end zones of participating Food City stores, and the grocer is also utilizing Grocery TV’s new Digital Ironman product to capture even more attention at the entrance.

“Grocery TV gives us a dynamic in-store platform to engage customers and enhance the shopping experience with relevant promotions,” said Kevin Stafford, VP of marketing at Food City. “This partnership is a strong addition to our marketing efforts, and we’re excited about the real-time messaging it will provide our valued customers.”

Grocery TV currently partners with more than 120 retailers, and its screens cover a network of over 6,300 stores.

Food City's parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 161 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.