Inside Wakefern’s Commitment to Local Sourcing

Left to right: Wakefern VP of Produce and Floral Ross Farnsworth; Wakefern member Dara Sblendorio, president of Sunrise ShopRite; and Mark Van Buskirk, Wakefern's group VP of fresh, at the recent Produce Local Supplier Summit.

On July 9, Wakefern Food Corp. held a Produce Local Supplier Summit at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, in Edison, N.J., providing growers with the opportunity to showcase their produce and products, meet with Wakefern and ShopRite produce procurement teams, and look into other potential retail partnerships with fellow attendees. The one-day event also featured special presentations by Wakefern leaders in produce sourcing and quality assurance, panels with co-op members who operate ShopRite stores, and industry leaders and local suppliers, as well as the chance for attendees to take part in “speed meetings” with existing suppliers to find out more about working with Wakefern.

To find out more about how the Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative approaches sourcing, Progressive Grocer connected with Ross Farnsworth, Wakefern’s VP of produce and floral.

Progressive Grocer: Why is it important for retailers to offer locally sourced products?

Ross Farnsworth: Our Wakefern cooperative is made up of families who live and work in the communities where their ShopRite stores operate. For us, it starts at the local level, and that’s why we are committed to sourcing fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers and growers. Our family-owned supermarkets also have a natural synergy with family-owned farms and businesses in the community. That’s why our No. 1 priority is always to source produce and products as close to our market as possible.

PG: What specifically does Wakefern look for in local suppliers?

RF: We look for suppliers who share our commitment to bringing great products to customers.

Our Produce Local Supplier Summit was an opportunity to celebrate local growers who are passionate about what they do. The event also complemented ShopRite’s We Are Farm Fresh Here campaign. The summer promotion puts the spotlight on some of the local family farms that we work with, including the Donio family, of Donio Farms; the Heilig family, of Heilig Orchards; and the Macrie family, of the Macrie Bros. Blueberry Farm.

These growers often represent the third, fourth and fifth generations of their family businesses – much like our Wakefern members represent multi-generational grocery businesses. We appreciate their commitment to quality and hope to bring more family farms and local grower entrepreneurs into our Wakefern family. The bottom line is that we want our customers to understand that we are here in the community and committed to sourcing the very best produce.