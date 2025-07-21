Soft-baked snack brand Nature’s Bakery has unveiled its latest product innovation: Hearty Bars. Available in family-friendly Blueberry and Chocolate Chip flavors, the bars are made with such ingredients as whole grains, real fruit, Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa, and provide 9 grams of plant-based protein from fava bean and sunflower sources, as well as being vegan and nut-free. Created for snackers of all ages, the convenient product line combines a cake-like texture with a nourishing blend of protein, fiber and whole grains – all without compromising on taste. A 8.45-ounce package of five 1.69-ounce bars retails for a suggested $7. Nature’s Bakery is introducing consumers to Hearty Bars through targeted sampling events in select markets, including Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte, N.C., as well as through direct-to-home sampling via SmartBox.