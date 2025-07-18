Fresh Produce Industry Tells U.S. Policymakers How to Make America Healthy Again
The campaign also highlights IFPA’s policy recommendations submitted to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, which include actionable steps that support greater access to fresh produce and demonstrate measurable benefits for public health and health care savings. Among these recommendations, IFPA strongly encouraged embedding produce prescriptions as a covered benefit within federal health care programs and expanding the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program so all students can develop healthy eating habits early.
IFPA also urged the commission to support fruit and vegetable production by ensuring access to safe crop-protection tools and incentivizing regenerative-agriculture practices that strengthen long-term food security.
“Fruits and vegetables come with centuries of science, lived experience and demonstrated benefits,” Burns added. “This is a call to action to invest in the farmers, programs and policies that make fresh produce accessible and affordable for every American — because you can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.”
As the largest and most diverse association representing the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain, Newark, Del.-based IFPA is dedicated to advocating for policies that reduce regulatory burdens, enhance nutrition programs and improve the economic viability of fresh produce businesses.