 Skip to main content

Fresh Produce Industry Tells U.S. Policymakers How to Make America Healthy Again

IFPA launches new campaign that focuses on whole food as the foundation of building a healthier nation
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
shopping for produce
IFPA’s new campaign informs policymakers that fresh food must be a partner in every wellness strategy.

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has launched a new campaign spotlighting fruits and vegetables as nature’s original prescription for better health, lower health care costs and longer lives. With headlines like “Before there were pharmacies, there were farms” and “Before there were co-pays, there were carrots,” the campaign delivers a direct message to U.S. policymakers: You can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.

The "Fresh Produce for a Healthier America" campaign, running across D.C.-focused digital outlets, directly appeals to those shaping health care policy to remind them that produce is a proven, essential ally in the fight against chronic disease. 

[RELATED: How Grocers Can Spur Natural, Organic Product Growth]

“For too long, fruits and vegetables have been the quiet, essential workhorses of public health,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “This campaign reminds us of a truth we’ve always known: Nutrition is the foundation of prevention, and produce is an undeniable cornerstone to any wellness plan. It’s not about replacing technology, medications or wearables; it’s about ensuring that real, whole food is recognized as the foundation on which to build a healthier nation.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The campaign also highlights IFPA’s policy recommendations submitted to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, which include actionable steps that support greater access to fresh produce and demonstrate measurable benefits for public health and health care savings. Among these recommendations, IFPA strongly encouraged embedding produce prescriptions as a covered benefit within federal health care programs and expanding the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program so all students can develop healthy eating habits early. 

IFPA also urged the commission to support fruit and vegetable production by ensuring access to safe crop-protection tools and incentivizing regenerative-agriculture practices that strengthen long-term food security.

“Fruits and vegetables come with centuries of science, lived experience and demonstrated benefits,” Burns added. “This is a call to action to invest in the farmers, programs and policies that make fresh produce accessible and affordable for every American — because you can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.”

As the largest and most diverse association representing the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain, Newark, Del.-based IFPA is dedicated to advocating for policies that reduce regulatory burdens, enhance nutrition programs and improve the economic viability of fresh produce businesses. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds