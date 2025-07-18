Fresh Produce Industry Tells U.S. Policymakers How to Make America Healthy Again

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has launched a new campaign spotlighting fruits and vegetables as nature’s original prescription for better health, lower health care costs and longer lives. With headlines like “Before there were pharmacies, there were farms” and “Before there were co-pays, there were carrots,” the campaign delivers a direct message to U.S. policymakers: You can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.

The "Fresh Produce for a Healthier America" campaign, running across D.C.-focused digital outlets, directly appeals to those shaping health care policy to remind them that produce is a proven, essential ally in the fight against chronic disease.

“For too long, fruits and vegetables have been the quiet, essential workhorses of public health,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “This campaign reminds us of a truth we’ve always known: Nutrition is the foundation of prevention, and produce is an undeniable cornerstone to any wellness plan. It’s not about replacing technology, medications or wearables; it’s about ensuring that real, whole food is recognized as the foundation on which to build a healthier nation.”