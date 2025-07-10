 Skip to main content

Food City Opens 4th Location in Popular Alabama City

New Memorial Parkway supermarket is part of 6 stores planned for Huntsville market
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Food City, Ala.
The new Food City store includes a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Gas N’ Go, a Starbucks café, and a Family Savings Credit Union branch.

Food City has opened a new 56,000-square-foot supermarket in Huntsville, Ala., on July 9. Located on Memorial Parkway, the new store is the fourth of six locations planned for the Huntsville market.

Huntsville is the most populous city in Alabama. Technology, space and defense industries have a major presence, thanks to the Army's Redstone Arsenal, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Cummings Research Park. Home to several Fortune 500 companies, Huntsville also offers a broad base of manufacturing, retail and service industries.

The First Huntsville Food City opened on Owens Cross Roads last year, and the other two opened this year: the Old Gurley Road location debuted on April 30 and the Governors Drive store opened on June 4. 

“Our first three Huntsville locations have been very well received, and we’re excited to open our fourth store, on Memorial Parkway, to better serve the residents of Huntsville and Madison County,” noted Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The new Memorial Parkway store includes an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot-food bar; a large café seating area and a fireplace; an Asian wok; a fresh-food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; a hickory wood smoker; a pizza oven; fresh sushi; and a wine-tasting station and seating area. 

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef, and in-house butchers to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments go well beyond the usual fare, providing various specialty, gourmet and vegan items.

The Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer seven days a week, offers a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items, and more. 

Curbside pickup and home delivery are available for customers wishing to shop online. 

The store also includes a Food City Pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Food City Gas N’ Go, a Starbucks café, and a Family Savings Credit Union branch providing a full range of financial services.

Energy-saving concepts range from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

“Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, along with great variety/selection and some exciting services and conveniences,” added Smith. 

The food retailer entered Alabama in 2021 with the opening of the state's first Food City store, in Albertville

Food City's parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 161 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T  is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Inside Memorial Parkway Food City

