Food City Opens 4th Location in Popular Alabama City

The new Memorial Parkway store includes an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot-food bar; a large café seating area and a fireplace; an Asian wok; a fresh-food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections; a hickory wood smoker; a pizza oven; fresh sushi; and a wine-tasting station and seating area.

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef, and in-house butchers to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments go well beyond the usual fare, providing various specialty, gourmet and vegan items.

The Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer seven days a week, offers a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items, and more.

Curbside pickup and home delivery are available for customers wishing to shop online.

The store also includes a Food City Pharmacy with a drive-thru, a Food City Gas N’ Go, a Starbucks café, and a Family Savings Credit Union branch providing a full range of financial services.

Energy-saving concepts range from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

“Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, along with great variety/selection and some exciting services and conveniences,” added Smith.

The food retailer entered Alabama in 2021 with the opening of the state's first Food City store, in Albertville.

Food City's parent company, Abingdon, Va.-based K-VA-T Food Stores, operates 161 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. K-VA-T is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.