The Agile Workforce: Onboarded & Engaged to Tackle New Challenges

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT

The game has changed. The coronavirus will have a major impact on the frontlines of retail, and consumer behavior for the foreseeable future. Gina Acosta, Executive Editor of Progressive Grocer and Retail Leader, sits down with Carol Henry, HR Director of Longo’s, Anthony Hucker, CEO of Southeastern Grocers, and Carol Leaman, CEO behind the modern training platform Axonify, to bring you an unfiltered discussion on how current events have put a spotlight on the frontline workforce. They’ll discuss the tools available to organizations and what you can do to set your frontline people up for success, not only through disruptive times, but every day. Learn how Longo’s, SEG and others are managing their communication and training and how these insights can impact your business moving forward.



You will learn:

How modern communications and training tools can make sure your frontline is prepared, in good times and bad.

How organizations with agile communications and training have adapted to keep performing in the current environment

How to prepare for the future communications and training needs of the frontline workforce

