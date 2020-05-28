Plant Based World Canceled in 2020

Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW), originally scheduled for June and then postponed to October at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, will no longer be held this year, show organizers have revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Plant Based World team has decided not to hold the show in October 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19,” the organizers noted in a statement. “We make this decision with the unanimous support of our partners and advisory council, and with the health and safety of the PBW community as our top concern.”

The team went on to explain: “Given the state of the world at this time and the uncertainty of the near future, we do not feel that we can guarantee a safe environment to hold a show of this nature come October. We are working with the Javits Convention Center to solidify new dates for 2021.”

Despite the “immense disappointment” of having to cancel the event this year, team members were nevertheless determined to “see threads of a silver lining” amid the pandemic: “The health of our bodies and the planet we share has never been a more pressing topic. We firmly believe that in the coming months and years more people will become aware of the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle and our movement will continue to grow.”

The organizers also urged potential attendees to “[s]tay tuned to our website, newsletter and social pages for updates in the coming months as we seek creative ways to engage our community in the absence of a physical event.”

This year would have been the second annual PBW, an experiential event featuring food sampling and demos. Produced by JD Events, PBW is the official trade show of the Shelton, Conn.-based Plant Based Foods Association.