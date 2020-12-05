World Plant Based Awards to Debut at Plant Based World

The inaugural World Plant Based Awards will be presented during the opening day of the 2nd annual Plant Based World Conference & Expo (PBW) scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at the Javits Center, in New York. The program will feature 15 categories judged by industry experts who will recognize innovation and excellence across the plant-based food and beverage industry. All entries must be received before close of business on Friday, July 24.

“Having these prestigious awards presented at Plant Based World is a wonderful way to recognize the best plant-based products, and we encourage everyone in the industry to take the opportunity to enter their product or service for consideration,” said Chris Nemchek, general manager at Shelton, Conn.-based JD Events, producer of the event. “We look forward to working with FoodBev Media and featuring the newest, tastiest and most innovative plant-based products and services on our show floor, as well as through the awards program.”

The awards are open to products that have been launched/created/rebranded within the past year in the following categories: milk alternative, dairy product alternative, meat alternative, beverage, condiment, dessert/confectionery, functional product, seafood, snack, protein, packaging, sustainability, startup, business and nonfood product.

“We are known for operating several established and respected awards programs, and we are thrilled to be offering these new awards in conjunction with Plant Based World,” said Laura Nettle, awards marketing executive at United Kingdom-based FoodBev Media, which is working with PBW on the awards program. “Newcomer brands or businesses that clearly communicate their benefits – from nutrition, health and functionality, to fun or simple refreshment – and have delivered a unique proposition, either through innovative ingredients or packaging, environmental sustainability, clean label or ethical behavior, should certainly apply.”

At PBW, attendees will be able to visit more than 250 plant-based vendors in the exhibit hall and have access to educational sessions in three forums focused on business, health care and community, as well as taking part in extensive networking opportunities. Registration is now open online. The show was originally scheduled for June 5-6 at the Javits Center, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.