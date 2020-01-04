Shoppers Flocking to C-Stores for Groceries

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound effect on the convenience store channel, with operators reporting a surge in grocery sales.

According to a fresh new survey from the Alexandria, Va.-based National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), c-store retailers said that they've seen an increase in sales of grocery staples as customers increasingly turn to their local convenience stores for pantry items.

Findings from a national survey conducted by NACS included:

More than half of convenience retailers (52%) said that their grocery sales have increased

C-stores are offering more at-home products: 52% are adding more cleaning/toiletry items, 31% are emphasizing ready-to-heat meals, and 28% are offering more multipack/bulk items

Stores have dramatically scaled back self-serve foodservice and restaurant functions but are offering new programs to allow social distancing and to enhance convenience: 14% are offering some sort of curbside pickup program and 11% have added or increased delivery options

Around 66% of c-stores have closed public seating and dining areas, and 45% have removed customer access to self-serve foodservice such as coffee, fountain drinks, bakery items and roller grill

Virtually all retailers (99%) said that they've enhanced their cleaning protocols for high-touch surfaces, with regular cleaning conducted as often as every 20 minutes

C-store retailers are supporting medical/health care personnel and first responders with free beverages and discounted food