Grocery in The Age of Convenience: What Needs to Change?

Given the option, shoppers will rarely hesitate to bring their business to the retailer offering the best overall experience. This means hard-won loyalty is often as fleeting as a retailer’s ability to keep supporting their needs better than anyone else.

In today’s age of convenience, we’re seeing shoppers across retail verticals demand a streamlined experience, and the grocery industry is one of the most prominent examples.

A recent survey by IRI found that that consumers prioritize saving time, effort and money during their grocery trips. The days of reaching the “pantry load” shopper are morphing into a thing of the past, with consumers more likely to visit a store multiple times each week to buy meals and essentials as needed. This puts traditional grocery store formats at risk of under-serving their customers in the area of convenience in favor of outdated expectations. What’s more, the pressure from below is also growing as many convenience stores are similarly evolving to offer more of a full "grocery" experience.

The whole ecosystem needs to adapt to strike a new balance that allows grocers to retain existing customers and recruit new ones. Let’s take a look at some of the defining factors of modern grocery stores as we continue into the age of convenience.

Mobile ordering to help shoppers plan ahead

Modern convenience requires that grocers allow shoppers to order their groceries anywhere, anytime. As home delivery and curbside pickup continues to grow in popularity, browser and app-enabled mobile ordering allows customers to browse and purchase their groceries at any touchpoint.

What’s more, sending reminders about frequent repeat purchases or relevant offers and promotions directly to customer mobile devices is more reason for them to choose – and stick with – your brand.