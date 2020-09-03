Press enter to search
Amazon's Checkout-Free Technology Now Available to Other Retailers

By Abby Kleckler - 03/09/2020
Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology is currently in 26 stores across the United States

Amazon is offering other retailers the ability to use its Just Walk Out Shopping technology in their stores, launching a website for that purpose. This technology — a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning — is what allows shoppers at Amazon's 25 Amazon Go stores and newly opened Amazon Go Grocery location to shop without ever checking out. 

"Our technology has broad applicability. It's great in places that have high demand, long lines, or wherever customers are pressed for time," Seattle-based Amazon said. "The ability to quickly enter, grab what you want and just walk out without stopping to check out is very appealing to customers."

Amazon Go stores, the first of which opened to the public in 2018, are known as quick stops for breakfast, lunch and snacks, and measure approximately 2,500 square feet or less. The new Amazon Go Grocery in Seattle, Wash., adds fresh produce, ready-made options for dinner, and household essentials in a 10,000-square-foot location.

Amazon discussed how quickly Just Walk Out could be implemented for other retailers on its new website:

"The installation of the technology can take as little as a few weeks from the time we have access to your store. For new store builds, we work with retailers as part of your construction or remodel plans. For existing stores, we work with retailers to install the technology while minimizing impact on current operations."

Amazon, under its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market banner, is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

