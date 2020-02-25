Amazon Go Opens 1st Full-Sized Grocery Store

Amazon has opened a 10,400-square-foot Amazon Go Grocery concept – described by the company as the first grocery store to offer the company’s Just Walk Out Shopping technology – in its hometown of Seattle.

With Just Walk Out Shopping, a customer uses the app to enter the store, takes the desired items and simply leaves the store.

“Amazon Go Grocery offers everything you’d want from a neighborhood grocery store — from fresh produce and meat and seafood to bakery items and household essentials — plus easy-to-make dinner options,” noted Amazon. “We offer a mix of organic and conventional items from well-known brands, along with special finds and local favorites.”

Offerings include convenient ready-made meals; seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables; a selection of quality beef, pork, poultry and seafood; local artisan breads, cheese and baked goods; and beer, wine, and spirits.

Additionally, the store features such area vendors as La Parisienne, Donut Factory, Tony’s Coffee, Seattle Bagel Bakery, Lopez Island Creamery, Ellenos Yogurt, Uli’s Famous Sausage, Beecher’s, Eat Local, Sri Bella, Carso’s Pasta Co. and Theo Chocolate.

Located at 610 E. Pike Street, Amazon Go Grocery will be open from 7:00am to 11:00pm on Sunday through Thursday; and 7:00am to 12:00am on Friday through Saturday. Free one-hour parking validation for parking within the building is available.

Smaller Amazon Go locations can be found in various places in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. Amazon is also planning a traditional grocery store in Woodland Hills, Calif., that will reportedly include many Amazon Go features, although apparently not the Just Walk Out Shopping techology.

Amazon, under its Whole Foods Market banner, is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.