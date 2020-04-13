Grocery Employees Support Customer Limits

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) is launching a new #ShopSmart ad campaign hoping to minimize food and grocery workers' exposure to COVID-19.

The video encourages shoppers to wear masks, stay home if sick, maintain social distancing, limit contact, use credit cards, be supportive and more.

The UFCW also released results from a survey of more than 5,000 of its grocery and food worker members. When asked what grocery stores should do to improve customer safety and treatment of workers:

72% supported a limit on the number of customers in stores.

49% supported stores banning unruly customers.

41% supported stores hiring more security.

26% supported stores hiring more workers to meet demand.

23% supported advertisements with customer safety tips.

“Grocery workers are deeply concerned. The fact is that this pandemic represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s food supply and all grocery store workers," said Marc Perrone, UFCW international president. "The “Shop Smart” campaign will help save lives by making clear that all members of the public can take key safety steps to help protect these workers and each other from the coronavirus."

The UFCW represents over 900,000 grocery workers.