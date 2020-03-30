Rethinking Shopper Engagement During the COVID-19 Crisis

How do you rethink shopper engagement during the COVID-19 crisis?

This exact question is the topic of a virtual roundtable at 11 a.m. EST on March 31, being presented by sister brand Path to Purchase Institute along with special guests:

April Carlisle, vice president, shopper marketing, Coca-Cola North America;

Sarah Cunningham, chief growth officer, TPN;

Meggie Giancola, vice president, CPG sales and strategy, Valassis; and

Peter Breen, editor in chief, Path to Purchase Institute (moderator).

The panel will discuss how brand and retailers are dealing with the current climate and how marketers need to change their programming around meeting shopper demand and reaching shoppers in a state of anxiety.