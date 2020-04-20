Sponsored Content
Optimizing & Launching Online Grocery during COVID-19
Date: Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. EDT
What are the new best grocery industry methods, practices and processes for Optimizing and Launching Online Grocery during COVID-19? Join this informative webinar and hear from experts in the field, who share their proven experiences and practices on how to properly prepare for and effectively launch a COVID-19-compliant online grocery.
In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:
- Set lead times and availability you can handle
- Use innovative new options like "Notify Customer When Ready" rather than set times
- Allow smaller orders to be processed quickly but allow time for huge shops
- Create a solid communication and marketing plan for your staff to use with customers
- Integrate marketing and social media for your customer engagement
- Optimize pickup areas with social distancing
- Provide guidelines for COVID-19 touchless interactions, including delivery
- Utilize fraud controls
For you to easily start, we’ll give you simple steps to:
- Get prices and product availability from your POS, including recently available
- Begin small, but understand what is required to scale
- Initially begin by just offering pickup and then add delivery later
- Know how many pickup and delivery slots you should initially offer and then expand
- Choose and qualify your delivery partner(s)
Speakers: