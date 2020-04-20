Optimizing & Launching Online Grocery during COVID-19

Press enter to search
By Progressive Grocer - 04/20/2020

Date: Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. EDT

What are the new best grocery industry methods, practices and processes for Optimizing and Launching Online Grocery during COVID-19? Join this informative webinar and hear from experts in the field, who share their proven experiences and practices on how to properly prepare for and effectively launch a COVID-19-compliant online grocery.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to: 

  • Set lead times and availability you can handle
  • Use innovative new options like "Notify Customer When Ready" rather than set times
  • Allow smaller orders to be processed quickly but allow time for huge shops
  • Create a solid communication and marketing plan for your staff to use with customers
  • Integrate marketing and social media for your customer engagement
  • Optimize pickup areas with social distancing
  • Provide guidelines for COVID-19 touchless interactions, including delivery
  • Utilize fraud controls

 

For you to easily start, we’ll give you simple steps to:

  • Get prices and product availability from your POS, including recently available
  • Begin small, but understand what is required to scale
  • Initially begin by just offering pickup and then add delivery later
  • Know how many pickup and delivery slots you should initially offer and then expand
  • Choose and qualify your delivery partner(s)

 

Speakers:

