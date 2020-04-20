Optimizing & Launching Online Grocery during COVID-19

Date: Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. EDT

What are the new best grocery industry methods, practices and processes for Optimizing and Launching Online Grocery during COVID-19? Join this informative webinar and hear from experts in the field, who share their proven experiences and practices on how to properly prepare for and effectively launch a COVID-19-compliant online grocery.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Set lead times and availability you can handle

Use innovative new options like "Notify Customer When Ready" rather than set times

Allow smaller orders to be processed quickly but allow time for huge shops

Create a solid communication and marketing plan for your staff to use with customers

Integrate marketing and social media for your customer engagement

Optimize pickup areas with social distancing

Provide guidelines for COVID-19 touchless interactions, including delivery

Utilize fraud controls

For you to easily start, we’ll give you simple steps to:

Get prices and product availability from your POS, including recently available

Begin small, but understand what is required to scale

Initially begin by just offering pickup and then add delivery later

Know how many pickup and delivery slots you should initially offer and then expand

Choose and qualify your delivery partner(s)

Speakers: