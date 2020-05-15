Giant Eagle Cooks Up Star-Studded Series

Giant Eagle has created a series of online cooking demonstrations as many people are home in isolation and spending more time in the kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocer's cooking series is meant for the whole family, the videos can be watched at any time, and the recipes are downloadable for free. The virtual series features four chefs that are no stranger to the camera

Buddy Valastro, international baking star and host of "Cake Boss," will host a “Kids Baking Class” with his son Marco making deep fried cookies.

Jeff Mauro, host of Food Network’s "Sandwich King" and "The Kitchen," and keynote of the 2019 Total Meal Solutions Summit , will provide a “Breakfast In Bed” brunch.

Alex Guarnaschelli, Food Network star and judge of "Chopped," will present “Kid-Friendly Creative Lunches.”

Adam Richman, host of "Man vs Food" and "Secret Eats," will make his mother’s favorite Chicken Marsala recipe.

“Because of the imposed shelter-in-place restrictions, almost all of life’s events - big and small and everything in between - are taking place in the home,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “We want our communities to know that lifelong, positive memories can still be created at home with family. That’s why we’ve launched this online cooking series where nationally known food experts are sharing tips on stocking up and cooking quarantine-friendly foods that the whole family can help make.”

The online classes can be found at GiantEagle.com/recipes/Cooking-School. All ingredients used can be found at Giant Eagle stores and can be ordered for curbside pickup or delivery.

Giant Eagle operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.