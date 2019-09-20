Total Meal Solutions Summit Delights and Inspires

Grocery retailers started their day with a bus tour of Austin, stopping first at Easy Tiger, a bakery and beer garden that makes baked goods for sale in its own shop as well as Austin-area retailers, along with house-made charcuterie. After sampling some of Easy Tiger’s wares, the tour moved on to Wheatsville Co-op, Texas’ only cooperative grocer, focusing on natural, locally procured products and prepared foods.

The tour finished the morning at Austin’s Rainey Street Food Truck Court, where attendees sampled gourmet grilled cheese and barbecue sandwiches.