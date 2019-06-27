Press enter to search
06/27/2019
5 Fast Facts About Food Network Star Jeff Mauro

Jeff Mauro, the keynote speaker for Progressive Grocer’s Total Meal Solutions Summit, taking place Sept. 9 and 10 in Austin, Texas, rose to fame on the Food Network. 

Before you hear him at the event, here are five fun facts you may not know about the "Sandwich King" host and partner and executive chef of Pork & Mindy's, a fast-casual barbecue restaurant with locations in Mariano's grocery stores in the Chicago area.

  1. His very first job was at the local butcher shop where he was paid the handsome wage of $3.62 an hour. 

  2. Before he became a chef, he pursued acting in Chicago, playing the role of Tony in the long-running Chicago production of "Tony and Tina's Wedding."

  3. After three unsuccessful auditions attempts, he finally landed himself on Season 7 of Food Network Star, and ultimately ended up winning. 

  4. Jeff has never tried cottage cheese and never will, so don't ask. 

  5. His favorite color is pastrami and his favorite smell is meat smoke. 

Registration is now open and complimentary for approved retailers for the Total Meal Solutions Summit. Over one and a half days, this interactive summit will equip the nation’s top retailers with proven tactics for developing a robust meal solutions program that will increase basket size and resonate with shoppers.

Visit www.totalmealsolutions.com to learn more about the summit and reserve your spot today.

