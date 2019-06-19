Total Meal Solutions Summit Speaker to Talk Grocery Innovation

Marie Molde, account manager and registered dietitian at Chicago-based Datassential, will present research on the latest menu trends, ingredient trends and the state of retail foodservice, at the Total Meal Solutions Summit, taking place Sept. 9-10 in Austin, Texas.

With a strong background in both nutrition and business — and a combined MBA/RD from Dominican University — Molde brings to Datassential a unique culinary perspective and health-driven point of view. Restaurant chains and suppliers have relied on her expertise in menu and product development, and for years she has helped foodservice and retail companies excel in food innovation.

Molde is a member of the Menus of Change Business Leadership Council, a group of leading chefs, food and foodservice executives, entrepreneurs, investors and social innovators working to inform, support and confront issues affecting the food industry today.

Other highlights of the Total Meal Solutions Summit will include keynote speaker and Food Network star Jeff Mauro; a food tour of Austin-area establishments excelling at meal solutions; and the Progressive Grocer Chef Challenge, a live cooking competition with surprise ingredients.

Participants in the Summit include retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Albertsons Cos., Giant Food and H-E-B, as well as companies like Tito’s Vodka, Nestle Professional, Coca-Cola Co., Elkay Plastics and Ruiz Foods.

