Robots Come to Retail: The Path to Autonomous Floor Cleaning

Robots Come To Grocery
By Tennant - 06/01/2020

Robotics is hardly a new phenomenon in the retail world — retailers have utilized robots in various warehouse applications for decades. Major retailers are applying sophisticated robotics technologies across a broad range of use cases — from inventory management and material handling, to both in-store and at-home delivery, to interactive customer service. And now they are making cleaning robots a core element of their facility operations strategies. Are you ready to learn how robotic cleaning machines can help support your goals and improve your cleaning program? Download chapter one of our ebook The Path to Autonomous Floor Cleaning.

