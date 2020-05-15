Grocery Pricing in a Pandemic

There is a purported ancient Chinese curse that is deceptively simple: “May you live in interesting times.”

Today’s grocers might be forgiven for thinking that these times are, in short, too interesting. In the fairly recent past, which now feels like ancient history, there were four relatively constant pillars in the grocery landscape:

Limited shopper loyalty, both to store banners and to specific brands

An overwhelming preference for in-store shopping versus online, where uptake had been increasing steadily but slowly as a percent of overall sales

Well-established KVIs, and shopper predictability around them

A predictable, stable supply chain

While grocery demand surges – the U.S. Census Bureau said that grocery store sales increased 25.6% in March 2020 over March 2019 – the chaos of today’s pandemic and economic uncertainty unseen since the 1930s mean that the familiar ground has shifted underneath us. The good news for progressive grocers is that those that embrace science to help them solve the pricing puzzle are successfully finding a solution for a key strategic element of their business while addressing each of our four shifting pillars. Let’s examine the power and benefit of a science-driven approach for each.

The Always-On, Unloyal Shopper and a Shrinking Wallet

Grocery was already under increasing pressure with Amazon entering the sector and the rise of supercenters’ and warehouse clubs’ focus on grocery. Already unstable and fickle shopper behaviors grew even more unpredictable as the pandemic swept the globe.

The degree of uncertainty and the speed of change wreaked by COVID-19 has changed the shopper experience into something almost unrecognizable. The shopping experience, whether in-store or online, has radically changed, replaced by long waits in lines just to find alarming stock-outs, in turn driving shoppers to visit alternative stores, move to online and abandon what was left of some preferences in favor of a preferred grocer.

What has surfaced are completely different basket preferences as the option to eat out disappeared and kids, work-from-home parents and the newly furloughed hunkered down and ate in, meaning what was left of shoppers’ traditional brand selections and loyalties have gone out the window, replaced by, the relentless search across multiple banners and formats for hand wipes, sanitizer and toilet paper.

Grocers using science-based price optimization have had a leg up on other retailers during the pandemic because they have been able to gain early insights into changing shopper demand signals and price sensitivities. They can quickly adjust pricing and assortments and accommodate the rapid shift toward shelf-stable selections and pantry loading, while optimizing prices across the full assortment to deliver pricing that entices demand beyond pantry-loading items, thereby maximizing the shopping trip, which in turn grows the basket and protects margins.