Crisis Pricing: The Role of AI in Times of Uncertainty

REPORT

Shopper's irrational behaviors have thrown the rhythm of retail offbeat. Retailers and suppliers today are dealing with disrupted supply chains, merchandising processes and sources of data. The post COVID-19 imperative for retailers and brands is to make sense of data that is out of sync with familiar patterns, to inform decision-making and grow sales. For insight on successfully navigating the road ahead, check out, "Crisis Pricing: The Role of AI in the Age of Uncertainty."

