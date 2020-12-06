Press enter to search
FMI Offering Feeding Assistance Toolkit

FMI Offering Feeding Assistance Toolkit

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 06/12/2020
FMI Offering Feeding Assistance Toolkit
FMI's feeding assistance toolkit helps its members meet shoppers' needs at a time of economic insecurity for many.

Spurred by results of its most recent U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends report showing that 61% of American consumers remain extremely to very concerned about COVID-19, with 22% worrying specifically about having enough money for food at a time of high unemployment caused by the shuttering of many inessential businesses amid the pandemic, Arlington, Virginia-based FMI -The Food Industry Association has developed a toolkit focused on feeding assistance to support its members’ efforts to help address the grocery shoppers' needs at this time.

The toolkit provides such resources as mealtime solutions, ingredient substitution ideas, information on food banks, and how to enroll in and use food assistance programs. Its contents include an educational video that explains how to enroll in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), an interactive infographic that answers frequently asked questions about SNAP, information on WIC waivers and the online SNAP purchasing pilot, links to budget friendly-recipes and shopping resources, and additional resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food Research Action Center (FRAC), food banks and the FMI Foundation, among others.

Online purchasing, food consumed, in-home meal prep, dining all affected

Online round-up campaign and additional food donations

Publix Doubles Food Bank Donations

Additionally, reusable bag sales go to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees

Shoppers can now donate through Click N Go

