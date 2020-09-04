Press enter to search
Grubhub, 24 Hour Home Care Delivering Food to Elderly

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 04/09/2020
GrubHub totes containing food orders ready for delivery

24 Hour Home Care, a nonmedical home care provider serving clients throughout California, Arizona and Texas, has joined forces with San Francisco-based Grubhub to connect isolated seniors with on-demand food delivery services through a new program, GrubWith24. Through the partnership, 24 Home Care clients will be able to order food via Grubhub without using a smartphone or visiting the delivery service’s website, instead calling 24 Hour Home Care directly.

“In the wake of coronavirus, our company makes a difference in people’s lives by reducing the risk of transmission to at-risk populations,” said Andy Matthews, VP of business development at Los Angeles-based 24 Hour Home Care. “Through GrubWith24, we are continuing that mission by providing a food delivery option to those that are not typically able to use online marketplaces or smartphone apps. This will greatly help at-risk individuals practice social distancing and skip a potentially dangerous visit to a crowded grocery store.”

The service is one more example of the creative delivery solutions introduced across the food retail landscape to ensure that seniors and other vulnerable populations have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more at the website of Progressive Grocer sister publication Hospitality Technology.

