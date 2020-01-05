BJ's Beefs Up Employee Bonuses During COVID-19

BJ's Wholesale Club has announced another recognition bonus for managers and key personnel in its clubs and distribution centers, the second bonus awarded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible employees received a first round of bonuses at the end of March ranging from $500 to $1,000, and now they will receive anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000. These are in addition to anything earned from the company's annual incentive program.

BJ's has also extended its increased wages for all hourly team members in the company's clubs, distribution centers and home office. The company originally announced an additional $2 per hour from March 23 to April 12, 2020, but this incentive will continue.

“Now, more than ever, we’re committed to supporting our team members and members while providing essential services to our communities during these challenging times,” said Lee Delaney, president and CEO, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are grateful to be a reliable resource for our members and we couldn’t do it without the continued dedication of our team members. We’re proud of their hard work and are pleased to recognize them with increased pay and bonuses.”

Aisle Help, the company’s employee relief fund, is also available to team members facing financial hardship and most impacted by the coronavirus.

BJ's additional COVID-19 measures include checking the temperature of all employees as they report to work, providing masks and gloves to all team members, and providing safety glasses to those employees who would like to wear them.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 218 clubs and 145 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.