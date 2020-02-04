BJ's Wholesale Makes Another Transformative Hire

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a new leader to help boost membership and leverage shopper data.

The retailer has named Paul Cichocki as its new EVP/Membership, Analytics and Business Transformation. Cichocki will be responsible for the company’s membership, marketing and analytics organizations, and will report directly to BJ’s President and CEO Lee Delaney.

“I am excited to welcome Paul to the BJ’s team,” said Lee Delaney, president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Paul’s extensive experience in leading performance improvement and business transformation make him instrumental as we continue to transform BJ’s Wholesale Club. Integrating our membership, marketing and analytics organizations under Paul’s leadership further supports accelerating our strategic initiatives in these areas.”

Like Delaney, Cichocki was a partner in the Boston office of Bain & Company.

While at Bain, Cichocki advised clients on performance improvement and business transformation across a range of industries including retail, consumer products, financial services and food and beverage.

Prior to joining Bain in 1997, Cichocki was an operating manager for Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo. Cichocki holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Operations Management from the University of Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the BJ’s team,” Cichocki said. “BJ’s has made significant progress over the last few years by making strategic investments and building new capabilities to build a foundation to accelerate growth. I look forward to partnering with the team to capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead.”

BJ's Wholesale announced a new cost reduction program last month that aims to increase efficiencies across the company.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 218 clubs and 140 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states.