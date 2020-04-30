Whole Foods Reserves 1st Hour of Pickup for At-Risk Customers

To support vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon and its Whole Foods Market chain have reserved the first hour of grocery pickup at Whole Foods stores across the country for customers 60 years and older, those with disabilities, and those whom the CDC defines as high risk.

Eligible customers can visit amazon.com/wholefoods, choose “Pickup” and start shopping. When they check out, they can choose the first pickup window of the day, which is marked reserved for at-risk customers.

Pickup is currently available at 150-plus Whole Foods locations. In addition, in common with many other food retailers, all of the Austin, Texas-based chain’s stores are open to serve at-risk customers one hour before opening to the public.

Seattle-based Amazon, under the Whole Foods banner, is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Walmart Inc. is No. 1, H-E-B is No. 6, and Hy-Vee is No. 12 on PG’s list.