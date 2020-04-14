Walmart Caters Pickup to Seniors, First Responders

Walmart is launching a pickup hour from 7 to 8 a.m. during the COVID-19 outbreak for shoppers over 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When shopping online, customers at 2,400 select locations will see a new prompt that displays the qualifications for choosing the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only.’ These groups can reserve a time within the new hour, or all other pickup times are open for their use as well.

Once arriving at the pickup area, shoppers simply open their trunks, and associates load their groceries in the vehicle with no need for contact or a signature.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, SVP, customer product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Walmart has also added contact-free options for shoppers within its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic when using Walmart Pay on the Walmart app.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. operates about 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.