Fresh Thyme Steps Up Pandemic Safety Efforts

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has joined other grocers such as The Kroger Co. and Publix Super Markets that have taken steps to promote social distancing and keep shoppers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief among them are regular health checks for Fresh Thyme employees. When they arrive at work, they will undergo temperature screenings and other checks to make sure they are healthy enough to work – and that they don’t pose an obvious risk of spreading the virus to other associates and shoppers.

The retailer also will provide face masks and gloves to employees, and is encouraging customers to wear facial coverings as well. Fresh Thyme is based in suburban Chicago and a state mandate to require all residents to wear face masks while shopping or otherwise in pubic was being seriously considered by the Illinois governor as of Thursday, April 16. The grocer also has locations in 10 other states, which have a variety of voluntary guidelines or fresh laws that related to wearing face masks in public.

Fresh Thyme also is limiting the number of customers inside its stores to 50% of normal occupancy. “We are reinforcing social distancing through PA announcements and floor markings, as well as ensuring our customer traffic patterns allow for social distancing,” the grocer said.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Farmers Market operates approximately 75 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.