Shoptalk, Groceryshop Rescheduled

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Shoptalk 2020 has been rescheduled for Sept. 14-17, 2020, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Shoptalk was originally set to take place in March, with Groceryshop over those days in September. Groceryshop, however, will now be rescheduled for Spring 2021.

"The guidance of various health and safety organizations and our commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our community necessitated the shift," Veronica Petty, press director for the event, said in a statement. "We considered input from many of our sponsors, attendees and speakers, as well as the impact of widespread corporate travel restrictions during March across the retail industry.

"Holding Shoptalk in September presents an incredible opportunity for the retail industry to learn from an unprecedented all-women speaker lineup and collaborate at significant scale, both of which are critical to the ongoing transformation and success of retail. We’re working hard to transition our sponsors, attendees and speakers to the new dates, and we expect Shoptalk 2020 to be the best event we’ve ever held."

Shoptalk has put together a number of FAQs on their website. All tickets and sponsorships will automatically be valid for the September event. Dates for Groceryshop in spring 2021 will be announced in the next 90 days.

These are not the first two events making changes due to the coronavirus. Expo West and the Seafood Expo were postponed earlier this week.