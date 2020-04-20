Press enter to search
Publix Starts Mandating Masks for Employees

By Gina Acosta - 04/20/2020
Publix has also installed contactless payment terminals.

Publix employees will be required to wear face coverings for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company put the rule into effect on Monday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Publix says it will provide face coverings for all employees and gloves for associates in high-customer contact areas, like the pharmacy and customer service, while inventory is available. 

The company says if and when its face covering supply runs out, employees must provide their own face covering to wear to work. 

Publix has already taken several measures to protect associates and customers from the spread of COVID-19. For example, they have installed plexiglass around cash registers, added contactless payment protocols and implemented one-way aisles to enforce social distancing.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Walmart is No. 1 on PG's list.

Publix Goes Contactless

Publix Goes Contactless

No-touch payment option in all stores

Publix Doubles Food Bank Donations

Additionally, reusable bag sales go to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees

Publix Adds Former Atlanta VP to Board

Publix Adds Former Atlanta VP to Board

Also announces special shopping hours for first responders

How Coronavirus Is Changing Grocery

How Coronavirus Is Changing Grocery

​​​​​​​Labor, other operational policies revamped

