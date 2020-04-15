Publix Adds Former Atlanta VP to Board

Publix Super Markets has named Joe DiBenedetto, a retired Atlanta Division vice president, to its board of directors.

DiBenedetto began his Publix career in 1975 as a front service clerk in Cape Coral, Fla. After working in different capacities throughout the company’s operating area, he was promoted to regional director in 1995 and to Atlanta Division vice president in 2011. He retired at the end of 2019. He also served on the Georgia Food Industry Association’s board of directors from 2011 through 2019.

“We are pleased to have Joe rejoin the Publix family in a different capacity,” said Publix Chairman of the Board Ed Crenshaw. “His more than 44 years of Publix experience, including being instrumental in the continued growth and success of our Atlanta Division, will make him a strong addition to our board.”

After five years of service, Tom Hough has retired from Publix’s board.

“We are thankful for Tom’s service to our board,” Crenshaw said. “His strong financial background helped support our continued growth, and his dedication to community service supported our focus on giving back.”

The Publix board of directors now includes: Jessica L. Blume, former vice chair of Deloitte LLP; William E. Crenshaw, chairman of the board of the company and trustee on the ESOP Committee; Howard M. Jenkins, chairman of the board of the company to 2008; Jennifer A. Jenkins, professor of law and director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University Law School; Randall T. Jones, Sr.; CEO of the company since January 2019; Stephen M. Knopik, executive chairman of the board of Beall’s, Inc.; David P. Phillips, executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of the company and trustee on the ESOP Committee; and DiBenedetto.

Also Wednesday, Publix announced it has extended its hours on certain days for first responders and hospital staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Publix announced it would be designating Thursday evenings from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for first responders and hospital staff. The change in hours will begin on April 16 and last until further notice. During those hours, the pharmacy will also be open.

In March, Publix designated special hours on Tuesday and Wednesdays for people over the age 65 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.