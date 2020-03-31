Publix, King Soopers, H-E-B Top Shopper Perceptions

What factors lead shoppers to try your store? How about shop there frequently? What about recommend the location to their friends?

The Coca-Cola Co. has conducted an annual study of shoppers and shopping behavior that answers what drives customers to choose one store over another, and what grocers are performing best in each category.

The key drivers were broken down into the level of influence each has on three critical shopper behaviors: trial (one to four times per year), frequency (weekly or monthly), and advocacy (willingness to recommend).

trial

The top five drivers for trial of a grocery store are: clean shopping area, store I trust, good selection, well organized and familiar layout. Clean shopping area, good selection and well organized were all unique drivers to the grocery channel.