Independent Grocers Adopt Touch-Free Technology

By Abby Kleckler - 05/05/2020
Independent Grocers Adopt Mobile Checkout Technology
Shoppers use their smartphones to scan and bag items with FPR's solution

Contactless technologies have garnered a lot of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many large food retailers adopting new systems. Now, independent grocers can have access to some of these solutions.

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) and FutureProof Retail (FPR) are providing FPR's mobile self-scanning checkout and counter service solutions as a no-touch technology solution to AWG member retailers.

The solution allows shoppers to use their smartphones to scan and bag items while they're shopping. They can then pay on their phones and skip the lines at checkout. Customers can also pre-order prepared food or deli items at in-store service counters and receive a notification when the orders are ready for pickup.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers' experience and make their shopping trip quick and more efficient," noted Tim Cosens, director of merchandising, marketing and technology at McKeever Enterprises, an AWG member already using the technology in some of its Price Chopper stores. "We felt FPR's solution was the perfect fit to accomplish that mission."

FPR is donating its line-free checkout solution at no charge to grocery stores and supermarkets while a National State of Emergency exists, to promote social distancing. In addition, AWG members will enjoy preferential pricing beyond this phase.

"FutureProof Retail's Self-Scanning Solution helps our members compete favorably in all markets served, because it allows independent supermarkets to eliminate wait times at checkout and service counters, and it also enables social distancing in stores," said Stacy Bowen, AWG's VP, sales and solutions. "It provides all required features out of the box and is easy to adapt and integrate into the existing store systems and processes."

The nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more than 1,100 member companies and 3,000-plus locations throughout 28 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions, Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG also operates subsidiary companies that provide real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international food, and pharmaceutical products.

