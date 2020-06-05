CBA Forms Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has launched the Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council (CISCC), a coordinated effort of 35-plus trade associations dedicated to tackling both long- and short-term supply chain problems and weaknesses, including those exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The coronavirus has brought our country’s supply chains to life for consumers and policymakers, demonstrating what can happen when even just a small component of these complex networks is interrupted,” said Bryan Zumwalt, EVP of public affairs at Arlington, Va.-based CBA. “The way we do business will inevitably evolve, and it’s the council’s goal to ensure these issues are on the forefront of lawmakers’ minds, instead of an afterthought.”

Building on the collective strength of the various industry groups represented, the CISCC aims to advance uniform, national polices that bolster U.S. supply chains and ensure the timely flow of critical items. To that end, the council will:

Share information with federal, state and local officials on the importance and operations of critical supply chains, as well as offering recommendations and suggested best practices.

Leverage the experience and resources of its members to engage federal, state and local governments to find solutions in response to potential breakdowns.

Serve as a forum across industries to anticipate, spotlight and address future supply chain challenges.

According to CBA research, the pandemic has caused production volume to rise across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, but 85% of CPG companies remain concerned about their ability to meet consumer demand.

Amid the crisis, CBA has worked with federal and state agencies to implement policies as greater flexibility for truck weight limits and truck driver hours of service and, with the U.S. House of Representatives, the introduction of the bipartisan Congressional Supply Chain Caucus. The organization continues to call for a White House Office of Supply Chain to coordinate supply chain efforts across the federal government, and is collaborating with the U.S. Department of State on international supply chain and trade challenges.

The CISCC’s executive committee, which will lead its priorities and initiatives, is as follows: John Bode, Corn Refiners Association; Kim Cooper, North American Millers’ Association; Ross Eisenberg, American Chemistry Council; Jon Gold, National Retail Federation; Dawson Hobbs, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America; Rachel Jones, National Association of Manufacturers; Kelly Knowles, American Bakers Association; and Tom Madrecki, Consumer Brands Association

“The coronavirus crisis highlighted the importance of our supply chains in getting consumers the products they need, when and where they need them,” observed Madrecki. “The CISCC provides a real opportunity to build a strategic supply chain policy approach that accelerates industry growth and address existing friction points in supply chains.”